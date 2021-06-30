LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise & Sunset Times

December 15 8:25 a.m. 4:49 p.m. December 16 8:26 a.m. 4:50 p.m. December 17 8:26 a.m. 4:50 p.m. December 18 8:27 a.m. 4:50 p.m. December 19 8:28 a.m. 4:51 p.m. December 20 8:28 a.m. 4:51 p.m. December 21 8:29 a.m. 4:51 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

NW Montana Regional Forecast Issued

Saturday December 11, 8:55 p.m. MST

* WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH 11A.M.

SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET *

Tuesday, Dec. 14

A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Lows in the 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with near 20 around 5000 feet

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Dry. Areas of valley freezing fog and low clouds. Lows in the teens with mid teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s with upper teens around 5000 feet.

Thursday, Dec. 16

A chance of snow showers. Lows in the teens with lower teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s with upper teens around 5000 feet.

Friday, Dec. 17

Dry and colder except for a slight chance of mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper single digits to mid teens with near 10 above zero around 5000 feet. Highs in the 20s to near 30 with mid teens around 5000 feet.

Saturday, Dec. 18

A chance of snow showers. Lows in the teens with lower teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with upper teens around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit

Book of the Week

“A History of Wild Places” By Shea Ernshaw

Hauntingly beautiful, hypnotic, and bewitching, this is a story about fairy tales, our fear of the dark, and losing yourself within the wilderness of your mind.

Movie of the Week

Licorice Pizza

The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and going through the treacherous

navigation of first love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, December 6 —

Montana gas prices have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 3.5 cents lower than a month ago and stand $1.14/g higher than a year ago.

Recipe of the Week – Jingle Juice

Ingredients:

2 C. cranberry and pomegranate juice

1 TBSP. caster sugar

1/3 C. orange liqueur

750 ml bottle

sparkling white wine, chilled

8 C. ice cubes

1 small orange, cut into thin slices

2/3 C. frozen pomegranate seeds

fresh mint leaves, to serve

Directions:

1.) Place juice and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes or until sugar has dissolved. Set aside to cool completely.

2.) Combine juice mixture, liqueur, and sparkling wine in a large jug. Divide ice cubes and orange slices among 8 glasses. Pour juice mixture into glasses. Top with pomegranate seeds and mint. Serve.

Certified Nurses Aid (CNA) FT (Nights)

Physical Therapist—Home Health

Medical Assistant Certified-Libby

Farmers Market at Libby Market Manager/$12.00/10-20 hrs

Service Writer/Full-Time

Care Coordinator—MACT

Executive Director/Full-Time

Physical Therapy Assistant—Home Health

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby 417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4

LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed applications to Job Service Libby using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

FESTOON

Pronunciation: feh-stoon

Part of Speech: Verb

Meaning: to adorn a place with ribbons, garlands, or other decorations