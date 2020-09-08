LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

October 28 7:51 a.m. 8:24 p.m.

October 29 7:53 a.m. 8:25 p.m.

October 30 7:54 a.m. 8:27 p.m.

October 31 7:56 a.m. 8:28 p.m.

November 1 7:30 a.m. 7:30 p.m.

November 2 6:59 a.m. 7:32 p.m.

November 3 7:00 a.m. 7:33 p.m.

Movie of the week

They Live Inside Us

Seeking inspiration for a new writing project, a man spends Halloween night in a notoriously haunted house. He soon realizes he is living in his own horror story.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Sunday October 25, 2020 – 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday (October 28)A slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly near the Canadian border in the afternoon otherwise dry. Patchy freezing fog and low clouds in the valleys. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with near 30 around 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s with near 40 around 5000 feet.

Thursday and Friday (October 29 and 30)Dry. Areas of fog and low clouds in the valleys. Lows in the 20s to near 30 with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s with mid 40s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

turnpike •

A barrier across a road preventing certain types of traffic or to collect tolls.

Top Music This Week

Body Like a Back Road by Sam Hunt. Better Man by Little Big Town. Dirt on My Boots by Jon Pardi. Blue Ain’ t your Color by Keith Urban. Seein’ Red by Dustin Lynch.

Recipe of the Week

Tuna and pasta bake

300g essential Waitrose Penne pasta

350g tub essential Waitrose Cheese Sauce

195g can essential Waitrose Sweetcorn, drained

100g essential Waitrose Frozen Garden Peas, defrosted

2 x 200g cans essential Waitrose Tuna Steak in Spring Water, drained

1 tbsp essential Waitrose Tomato Purée

50g essential Waitrose Mild & Creamy Cheddar Cheese, grated

. Boil the pasta in water for 8 minutes then drain. Heat the cheese sauce in the same pan with the sweetcorn, peas, tuna and tomato purée.

Stir in the pasta, season and transfer to an ovenproof dish. Sprinkle with cheese and place under a grill for 3 minutes until golden.

Recipe courtesy of waitrose.com

Local opinion on this Election which is like no other

While the Chinese Covid virus is a serious issue, it has rather stolen the spotlight this

election cycle. Complaining abounds about how it has been handled but ultimately it is behemoth, government bureaucracies (CDC, NIH, etc.) which decide & execute policy &run the show. The ‘ball’ … and the blame are in their court. In many ways they have failed America, displayed their ineptness & generally lost credibility/reliability as ‘experts.’ They should be held accountable…along with some state & local authorities/politicians. It is myopic to think Covid is the biggest issue in this election. Ever more doctors internationally are contesting the wrong ‘science’ related to the Chinese Covid virus. (search: World Doctors’ Alliance). We are being distracted from other, more serious issues: the very survival of America as we know her; the preservation of our Constitution, Bill of Rights, our representative republic, our rights and freedoms. The moral chaos & rote/pc drivel which defines the Left’s concept of freedom is far removed from the superb vision of freedom established at our founding…one based on faith, personal responsibility & the innate worth/dignity of all people. A wholesale attack on our nation is underway…not just on Donald Trump – via corrupt/biased/ignorant social media, a vicious/deluded main stream press, Big Tech, the Deep State, Hollywood, one world government proponents, etc. Is Covid a sudden, manufactured crisis designed to create a sense of urgency? To what end – if not for use by Leftists & global elite power brokers? Would you vote for a feeble-minded candidate who holes up in his basement refusing to answer policy questions – a corrupt, plagiarizing person of diminished mental capacity? One who practices character assassination (Clarence Thomas/Robert Bjork hearings) & has never had a real job in his life? Would you vote a ticket boasting candidates verifiably tied to the Communist party? (Kamala, et al?) Would you vote a party sold out to China, supported by the Chinese Communist Party & whose candidate & family are neck deep in Chinese/Ukrainian corruption? Would you elect a regime offering dystopia masquerading as utopia … & one offering their worst candidate ever Biden, this election is our nation’s most important ever. If you value your freedom & that of future generations, vote to stop the designs of the ‘hate America crowd,’ vote to stop the dissolution of our republic by power hungry ‘progressives’ & the Marxist radicals now controlling them. Beware the march of tyranny. Beware the continued demise of a healthy and free society where we may “secure the Blessings of Liberty for ourselves and our Posterity.”

Submitted by C.A.

Disney

Of Libby, Mont.

A PRO-AMTRAK

Endorsement

I,Merlin Louis

Marlowe have lived most of my life in south central Minnesota. I grew up in a conservative Republican household. When I was thirteen in 1969, I fell in love with travel. I became a railroad advocate! In the 1970’s I became a member of a National Association of Railroad passengers (now called rail passengers Association). In the 2010’s I started Torta (Tri-Otas Railroad Travel Advocates). “Torta Territory” consists of Western Minnesota (Current congressional District 7), North Dakota and South Dakota. I will always posses the belief that AMTRAK railroad passenger service is a vital transportation necessity throughout the entire United States of America! AMTRAK connects to big city, America to small town rural America. I call myself a combination of Pro-AMTRAK Republican and right-wing Democrat. Amtrak is supported on Capital Hill in Washington DC by virtually every Democrat and roughly a third of republicans. Thus, AMTRACK benefits from bi-partisan support. As for all ground passenger transportation, I hope that in the years ahead that more buss routes (Greyhound or otherwise) will be more connectable with AMTRAK routes. There are already many cities where busses and trains share facilities. Therefore, I wholeheartedly endorse for Tuesday November 3, 2020 the re-election of U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

Submitted by Merlin L. Marlowe

Libby Mont