LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

November 4 7:35 a.m. 5:16 p.m.

November 5 7:36 a.m. 5:14 p.m.

November 6 7:38 a.m. 5:13 p.m.

November 7 7:39 a.m. 5:12 p.m.

November 8 7:41 a.m. 5:10 p.m.

November 9 7:43 a.m. 5:09 p.m.

November 10 7:44 a.m. 5:08 p.m.

Movie of the week

The Lie

A father and daughter are on their way to dance camp when they spot the girl’s best friend on the side of the road. When they stop to offer the friend a ride, their good intentions soon result in terrible consequences.

Movie of the week courtesy of moviefone.com

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Office Assistant/Receptionist/14.13/Full-Time/Lincoln County

Surgery (OR) RN- Full time

Surgery-RN- Surgical Services

Surgery RN- PRN

Education Coordinator/20.89-21.45/Full-Time/KVHS

Semi-Truck/Diesel Mechanic/25.00/Full-Time/Soft Track

Child Care Aide/8.65/Full-Time/Kasie’s Childcare

Barista / Kitchen Person/8.65/Main Street Perk

Child Caregiver/10.00/Full-Time/Kasie’s Childcare

CWD Technician

Property Appraiser 1-Residential

Driver Helper

Occupational Therapist – Home Options

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Issued Saturday October 17, 10:20 p.m.

Wednesday (Nov. 4) Locally breezy with a chance of rain and high elevation snow, especially along the Canadian and Idaho borders. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with lower 40s around 5000 feet.

Thursday (Nov. 5) Windy with valley rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the 40s with mid 30s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s with near 40 around 5000 feet.

Friday (Nov.6) Cooler and locally breezy with a chance of rain showers in the valleys and a chance of snow showers in the mountains. Lows in the 30s with upper 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s with lower 30s around 5000 feet.

Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 7 & 8) Colder and locally breezy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with mid teens around 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s with near 20 around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

misology •

An aversion and immunity to reason, logic, rational discourse, common sense.

Top Music This Week

Star of the Show by Thomas Rhett. Think a little less by Michael Ray. A guy with the Girl by Blake Shelton. Sober Saturday Night by Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill. Today by Brad Paisley.

Top music of the week courtesy of

trendingtopmost.com

Recipe of the Week

Chicken Broccoli Casserole

3 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 cups cubed cooked chicken or turkey

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1 cup cubed bread

2 tablespoons butter, melted

In a small saucepan, cook broccoli in water until crisp-tender; drain. Place in a greased 11×7-in. baking dish; set aside.

Combine the chicken, soup, mayonnaise, cheese and curry powder; spoon over broccoli. Top with bread cubes and butter. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until heated through.

The reprehensible and overwhelming part of politics in our country

Never in my lifetime of 66 years has the state of politics in our country become so reprehensible and overwhelming in its scope that one can’t help but feel completely hopeless. But giving up is not an option if we care about our children and generations to come, so where can we begin to heal? Right here at home. Marv Sather, candidate for House District 1, moved to Libby with his family from Somers, Montana when he was 3 years old. He graduated from Libby High School and taught here for 25 years. He understands Libby and I can think of no one better in our community to lead the healing process than Marv Sather.

I have known Marv for 40 years as an educator extraordinaire, adored and respected by students, parents and coworkers alike. As well as being an exemplary and nationally recognized teacher, he was an effective leader in numerous capacities from local to state and national level issues in education.

Marv Sather is a mindful, logical thinker and a gifted writer and communicator. He will bring to the job honesty, kindness, strength, a tireless work ethic, and a willingness to listen to, and consider, all points of view without a party line filter.

Marv is his own man, makes his own decisions, and does so with great conscience. His character and judgment will go a long way in restoring respect and integrity to the process of government. I urge your thoughtful consideration of Marv Sather for HD 1.

Submitted by Gene Reckin of Libby, Mont.

Sally Sauer Community Medical Fund

The Sally Sauer Community Medical Fund was established in the early 1990’s when Sally Sauer had a sudden illness that damaged her heart. Our community stepped up and did what we do best. We rallied together to help someone with a health need. Funds left over after Sally’s financial needs were met, went into a fund to help others. The Sally Sauer Community Medical Fund continues to function today, assisting folks with medical expenses – funded by the caring of our community. When a young girl named Amanda needed help, we each donated an hour’s wage in a campaign called “Hour Amanda”. When Kyle Rosling needed heart surgery, his high school friends championed a drive called “Kids for Kyle”. WINGS was created in 1997 to reach out to patients and families who have to travel outside of Lincoln County for cancer treatment — assisting with food, travel and lodging. Every year, we as a community dig deep and help fund this worthwhile program. Seems like there are always raffles, meals and a variety of benefits going on created by friends and relatives to help out someone they love who is/has suffered an injury, surgery or cancer. Many, many times we have banded together to help our community members who are facing a medical need/crisis.

Now we face the COVID 19 crisis in our community. We always come together to help our neighbors. To me, that’s what Libby does. When I wear my mask, I wear it because I care about my neighbors. I wear it because I’m from Libby and caring is what we do!

Submitted by Susie Rice of Libby Mont.