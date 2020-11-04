LIFESTYLE & LOCAL PERSPECTIVE

Sunrise and Sunset Times

Date Sunrise Sunset

November 11 7:46 a.m. 5:06 p.m.

November12 7:47 a.m. 5:05 p.m.

November 13 7:49 a.m. 5:04 p.m.

November 14 7:50 a.m. 5:03 p.m.

November 15 7:52 a.m. 5:02 p.m.

November 16 7:53 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

November 17 7:55 a.m. 4:59 p.m.

Movie of the week

The Secret

Dare to Dream

A widow with three children hires a handyman to fix her house during a major storm. When not doing home repairs, he shares his philosophy of believing in the power of the universe to deliver what we want.

This week there are 112 jobs open and they all can be found on https://montanaworks.gov/ or on the board in the foyer at the Job Service, 417 Mineral Ave, Suite 4, Call 293-6282 or email LibbyJSC@mt.gov. and don’t forget to check out Job Service Libby Facebook page.

Maintenance Person/Town & County/Full-Time

Front Office Assistant/Kootenai Vision/Full-Time

Motor Vehicle Clerk Treasurer’s Office/Lincoln County/$15.48/Full-Time

Occupational Therapist/Home Options

Seasonal Personal Vehicle Package Driver/UPS

ATTENTION

In the response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, our operations have changed.

Job Service Libby now requires all communications be handled by email LibbyJSC@mt.gov or phone 406-293-6282.

We are still here to help! Please leave a message, and we will respond as quickly as possible.

Simons Weekly Weather Update

Tuesday (Nov. 10) Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible below 4000 feet with 2 to 4 inches possible above 4000 feet. Highest totals along and west of the Cabinet Mountains. Highs in the 30s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Light west winds except ridge top winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday ( Nov. 11 & 12)

A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday through Sunday (Nov. 13, 14, 15)

Unsettled and locally breezy to windy at times with a chance of rain or snow in the valleys and a chance of snow in the higher elevations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s with mid to upper 20s around 5000 feet.

For the most up to date information visit https://www.simonsweather.org/forecast

Word of the week

Panglossian •

Like Doctor Pangloss in Voltaire’s Candide: unrealistically optimistic, Pollyannaish, holding the view that this is the best of all possible worlds.

Top Music This Week

Take it from me by Jordan

Davis My Church by Maren Morris Burning Man by Dierks Bentley Living and Living Well by George Straight Voices by Chris Young

Recipe of the Week

Apple Crumble Pie

Make Apple Pie, adding 1 extra tablespoon flour to the filling. Off the heat, add 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg. Omit the top crust. Mix 1/2 cup flour, 1 cup oats, 3/4 cup each chopped walnuts and brown sugar, 6 tablespoons melted butter and a pinch of salt. Drop in clumps over the filling. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 25 to 30 minutes, until top is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack.

If you could see what I see in Libby’s Cabinet Mountains, I see something different every time I look upon them, I find inspiration from them from my god given life, you too can find inspiration to. If you only take time to look upon them and see what god created for “you and me” Denny Hawk 11/8/2019

The mist of life morning dew, the rays of the sun as it kisses the mountain peaks of the Cabinet Mountains, The tranquil waters of a mountain stream, the falls of a river wild. A mother deer and her fawn cuddle under a tall pine tree. That’s what the Kootenai Valley means to me. Denny Hawk 10/13/19

I Walked

I walked the Mountains, I walked the deserts, I walked the plains, I wadded many streams, I crossed many rivers wild. When I walked the Kootenai Valley, I knew I found my home with myself and god. Denny Hawk 5/23/20

Submitted by Denny Hawks family