LIFESTYLE & OPINION

Sunrise & Sunset Times

January 19 8:23 a.m. 5:22 p.m. January 20 8:22 a.m. 5:24 p.m. January 21 8:21 a.m. 5:25 p.m. January 22 8:20 a.m. 5:27 p.m. January 23 8:19 a.m. 5:28 p.m. January 24 8:18 a.m. 5:30 p.m. January 25 8:17 a.m. 5:31 p.m.

Simon’s Weekly Weather

NorthWest Montana

Regional Forecast

Issued Sunday January 16, 2022 – 5:15 p.m. MST



Tuesday, Jan. 18

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Local accumulations of up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet. North to northeast winds 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon except gusty east to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph through favored canyons and across ridge tops.

Wednesday & Thursday, Jan. 19, 20

Unsettled with a chance of snow showers, possibly mixed with rain Thursday afternoon across the lower valleys. Lows in the 20s except upper teens across northeast Lincoln County near Rexford and Eureka with near 20 around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with mid 20s around 5000 feet.

Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21, 22, 23

Dry. Areas of low clouds and freezing fog in the valleys. Lows in the 20s with lower 20s around 5000 feet. Highs in the 30s with near 30 around 5000 feet

For the most up to date information visit

www.simonsweather.org or find Simon

on Facebook.

Book of the Week

“The Woman Next Door” By Barbara Delinsky

The lives of three couples are thrown into turmoil when their beautiful and much younger neighbor, who has been widowed for a year, announces that she is pregnant, forcing the wives to reevaluate their marriages and

relationships.

Book of the week courtesy of goodreads.com

Movie of the Week

The Power of the Dog

{R}

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Montana Gas Price Update

As of Monday, January 10 —

Montana gas prices steady in the past week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 0.5 cents lower than a month ago and stand $1.10/g higher than a year ago.

Courtesy of GasBuddy.com

MONTANA ROAD

REPORT

CALL 511

roadreport.mdt.mt.gov

Recipe of the Week – Strawberry Oatmeal Bars

Ingredients:

Strawberry Bars:

1 C. old fashioned rolled oats

3/4 C. flour

1/3 C. light brown sugar

1/4 TSP. ground ginger

1/4 TSP. salt

6 TBSP. unsalted butter, melted

2 C. small diced strawberries

1 TSP. cornstarch

1 TBSP. lemon juice

1 TBSP. sugar

Vanilla Glaze:

1/2 C. powdered sugar

1/2 TSP. vanilla extract

1 TBSP. milk

Directions:

1.) Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line 8×8 inch baking pan with parchment paper overhanging on two sides.

2.) In a medium bowl, combine oats, flour, brown sugar, ginger, and salt. Pour in melted butter and stir until it forms clumps and dry ingredients are evenly moistened. Set aside 1/2 cup of crumble mixture, then press the rest into an even layer in bottom of prepared pan.

3.) Scatter half of strawberries over the crust. Sprinkle cornstarch evenly over top, sprinkle lemon juice and 1/2 TBSP. of sugar. Scatter remaining berries, then remaining 1/2 TBSP. sugar. Sprinkle reserved crumbs evenly over top.

4.) Bake for 35-40 min. until fruit is bubbly and topping is golden. Place on wire rack to cool completely.

5.) While cooling, prepare the glaze by whisking together all ingredients in bowl. Lift bars from pan, drizzle with glaze, slice, and serve.

Store Clerk/Deli

Casino Floor Runner

Physical Therapist Assistant

Journeyman Lineman

Physical Therapist Assistant-PRN

Speech-Language Pathologist-PRN

Receptionist/Customer Service/$11/Part Time

Fire Seasonal-Firefighter

Fire Seasonal-Engine Boss

Casino Bookkeeper

Teacher Assistant/36 to 38 hours per week

Member Services Representative

MA, CMA, or LPN/32 hours per week

Signal Apprentice

Obtain a generic Employment Application by contacting Job Service Libby

417 Mineral Avenue, Ste 4

LibbyJSC@mt.gov. Submit completed

applications to Job Service Libby

using any of the above methods.

Word of the Week

NONPLUSSED

Pronunciation: naan-pluhst

Part of Speech: Adjective

Meaning: a person surprised and confused so much that they are unsure how to react.

Letter to the Editor

Submitted on January 13

Climate change is a subject of much contention. Some despair that we will never be able to stop what we are doing in time to avert tragedy. A hopeful commentary has come from Bill Gates in his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” He feels we can still change enough to save the world from human error.

One of his surprising conclusions is that rather than focusing on making substantive changes by 2030 as many involved in the question feel we need to, he thinks we should make a plan for the year 2050. He says that any changes we make by 2030 would be minor and would not get us to the goal we seek. “ Considering how fundamental fossil fuels are in our lives, there’s simply no way we’ll stop using them widely within a decade.” (p. 196.)

He uses the example of replacing coal-fired power plants with gas-fired. This would reduce carbon emissions somewhat. But to make these plants pay for themselves, they would have to run for several years after 2030 and continue to put carbon dioxide in the air.

Instead, we must focus on getting to zero carbon immediately. To do this we need to quickly electrify vehicles, manufacturing processes, and heating systems. We shouldn’t just be thinking about reducing emissions somewhat but about getting to zero.

He has several suggestions for what government needs to do. We must look for projects that might involve high risk but that will lead to big rewards. The greatest changes we must make will be our top priority. It is important that we work with industry from the beginning to make the changes more smoothly.

He lists some strategies for deployment of what we find in research and development. We should put a price on carbon so that industry pays for what they cost us. This would also encourage them to work to lessen the carbon they are producing. We need to establish clean energy standards for electricity and for fuel. We have to develop clean product standards for cement, steel, plastics and other carbon-intensive products.

Bill Gates is hopeful that we can get to zero. The rest is up to us.

Submitted by Eileen Carney .