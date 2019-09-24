COMMUNITY COLLAGE & LOCAL NEWS

Libby Logger Greenchain wrestlers place at state

Last weekend Logger wrestlers, Trey Thompson and Xander Spady made the podium at the Montana High School Association’s State Wrestling Championship. Thompson, a senior, took second place at 152 pounds, and Spady, a junior, took fourth place at 126 pounds. Congratulations to both student athletes. Photos by Don Madison .

Up next, resignation of Ramona Crismore, Administrative Secretary and of Craig Barringer, Superintendent were approved reluctantly by the board. Dawn Williams will become Administrative Secretary.

Barringer’s letter stated, “I am going to enter into retirement in Montana effective June 30, 2020. I have accepted a similar position out of state. I cannot thank you enough for the privilege of working in the Libby School District.”

Barringer has taken a position in Rock Springs, Wyoming as Superintendent of Sweetwater County School District #2. He will begin his new job as of July 1, 2020.

The open superintendent position has already been posted with a closing date of Feb. 28 and a start date of July 1.

The position requirements include submitting a letter in interest, resume, three to five letters of reference, and a copy of a MT license or information establishing ability to obtain a Montana license with Superintendent endorsement. The application is available online at http://www.libbyschools.org/employment.

In new business, an extracurricular fund was approved for the Interact Club, roof inspection and repair contracts were considered, and numerous policies were updated as required by law.

The meeting was adjourned at just after 7:30 p.m.

The school board trustee election will be held on Tuesday, May 5. If you are interested in serving as a Trustee for the Libby School District #4, please obtain a nomination form from the business office located in the Central Administration Building. The deadline for submitting will be Thursday March 25 at 3 p.m.

The district’s mission is to create curious and engaged lifelong learners. Their vision is to empower all students to adapt, persevere, and thrive in tomorrow’s world.

By Tracy McNew, The Montanian