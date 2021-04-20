LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS

Chicken Coop Contest

What? Photos of your coop on an 8.5X11 or smaller sheet. Please write your name and phone number on the back of your entry sheet.

Where? Homesteaders Ranch & Feed supply.

Bring to the store or email to homesteaders@frontiernet.net.

When? Entries are due on Thursday, June 29.

Voting by customers June 28—July 3

Winners Announced July 5

Why? Prizes for Top Three Coops.

1st Place :

$25 HRF gift card and one large bag of poultry feed (winner’s choice)

2nd Place:

One large bag of poultry feed (winner’s choice)

3rd Place:

One large bag of poultry feed (winner’s choice)

OPEN HOUSE

FLOWER CREEK RECREATION

ACCESS IMPROVEMENTS

Flower Creek road to the Nordic Ski Course and mountain bike trails will now be easier to travel, especially in the winter months, thanks to a group effort over the past two years.

The Libby Outdoor Recreation Association (LORA) helped to coordinate funding from the Kootenai National Forest RAC (Resource Allocation Committee), an easement for the

City of Libby and road construction support from

the Lincoln County Road Department.

After nearly two years of effort the road work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 27. Improvements will include

widening the road to allow two-way traffic — even in the

winter, the dips and humps of the drainage swales will be leveled and replaced with culverts to smooth the ride and control drainage with less sediment in the runoff.

The road designated FS128 by the Forest Service also

provides the City of Libby water department access to

Flower Creek dam, the City’s main water supply.

The road improvements were included in the review of the City’s Source Water Delineation Plan this past year.

The reduced sediment runoff will allow the road to be open all year— currently the road is gated in the spring runoff season. The exiting gate will be relocated 1.2 miles up the road to

the boundary of the Grizzly Bear habitat. Said gate will limit access into the Bear Area seasonally.

The road improvement is one step in ongoing

development of the Greater Libby Area Trails plan,

in particular the East Cabinet Recreation Area, which is a developing trail network with trails connecting the nordic ski course to the Leigh Lake trailhead to the south and the golf course to the north. The road improvement is another step

in creating a parking area and trailhead for better

public access to Flower Creek trails.

LORA will hold an open house at

4:30 PM on May 27th at the Nordic Ski Course

to display the trail and recreation development plans for the Libby area. The public is welcome to attend.

Target Practice at

Yaak Rod and Gun Club

By Sara Lang

Great weather brought shooters of all ages out from many areas of Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Ohio this past weekend to compete in a trap shoot at the Yaak Rod and Gun Club this past weekend.

5 across, Annie Oakley’s, and Buddy Shoots were all a piece of the day’s action which not only included great prizes, but shooters were also treated to the Yaak Rod and Gun Club’s “famous steak lunch” -complete with cookies.

The club was understandably sad to hear that long-time leader Jim Mayo will be leaving as president. Though equal excitement welcomed incoming president, Todd Riijken, with full support from the club on filling such big shoes.

Many members spoke not solely of the day’s

competition events, but the importance of gun safety with the increased numbers of gun sales in the last year-plus. The hope is for anyone wanting to learn more about gun safety, ownership, and firearm

enjoyment to reach out to the club and its members.

Etiquette and proper safety techniques are so important to the ownership and safe handling of any kind of firearm.

Left, outgoing Yaak Rod and Gun Club President, Jim Mayo, and right, incoming President Todd Riijken.

(Photo by Sara Lang)

Local Museums receive project funding from MTOC

Continued from Page 1

Taylor went on to explain how the Commerce funding will be applied for themselves, “It will actually now combine with the $1,000 grant the Troy Museum received last Fall from the Lincoln County Community Foundation. The Troy Museum needs a second door – for two reasons.”

Reason #1- Safety. If something should happen, such as a fire or any emergency which blocks the main entry to the building, there needs to be an alternate route for evacuation.

Reason #2 –Installing the new door will also improve ADA (American Disability Act) access for the visitor’s center and museum.

“The front entry door does currently meet ADA standards with a cement access ramp, entry door width, etc., “shared Taylor. “But to create the new and additional entry door, we will also need to include an ADA cement access ramp behind the Troy Museum to connect to the new access door.”

The door, ordered through Larson Lumber, arrived this past week. The City of Troy Public Works Department will be placing the door and the plan at this time is to get the cement ordered soon. “With the lumber prices what they are, the door was just slightly higher in cost than we originally planned for in 2020, but still within the grant monies received.”

by Montanian Staff

