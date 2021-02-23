LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS

MontanaSky brings broadband upgrade to Troy area customers…

MontanaSky crews at work recently on Missoula Avenue in Troy. (Courtesy Photo)

Tina Oliphant, of Kootenai River Development Council, commented, “This fiber to the home deployment provides a great many opportunities to upgrade business and community operations. The bold investment of MontanaSky now sets up Troy to join the gigabit economy and attract a shifting workforce. Broadband is no longer a commodity, but essential infrastructure for our rural community.”

This project will be completed 100% locally. MontanaSky’s in-house fiber optic engineer designed the network, local crews and local contractors will construct it, and the local team of IT professionals will support it. MontanaSky takes pride in employing home-grown talent and keeping money in the communities they serve.

Although parts of this project’s deployment will be dependent on weather, community residents should see construction underway as soon as the first week of March.

New services will include internet as fast at 1Gbps, VoIP phone solutions, and MontanaSky IPTV. This triple-play offering has not previously been available in Troy.

For more information on MontanaSky, the Troy fiber project, or to sign up for services, please contact our local office (406-293-4335) or visit montanasky.tv.

Press Release

MontanaSky, February 19

Troy City Council…

RTFP would build upon diversified treatments across the landscape to reduce the risk of wildfire in wildland urban interface areas through fuel reductions. This would increase forest resilience to wildfire, insects, and disease, and invasive species. Vegetative treatments implemented would include commercial harvest, commercial thinning, pre-commercial thinning and mastication. This activity would increase tree spacing to reduce competition and mortality. Conditions that more fire and insect/disease resistant seral species require would also be created.

Given these procedures begin with appropriate funding, jobs would be created and timber would be provided to local mills. Replanting of western white pine, western larch, ponderosa pine, and Douglas-fir would ensure seral species stocking and perhaps provide additional jobs.

RTFP fuel reduction would create shaded fuel breaks and an 18-mile line of defense that would help protect over 150 private properties in the project area. Through collaboration with the local electricity provider, wildfire risk from powerlines was also identified and directed focus for treatment along lines that cross land ownerships.

The RTFP project area includes lands tucked in the narrow canyon formed by the Kootenai River. Highway 2, Burlington Northern Railroad, powerlines and local roads all pass through this corridor. The project description states that winds often come from the north/northwest direction and are channeled through the canyon. Wind-driven wildfires northwest of Troy could potentially be pushed up-canyon, sending smoke and embers across the river and resulting in spot-fires that could threaten the City of Troy, its infrastructure components, and its inhabitants.

Partners in the RTFP project include Stimson Lumber Company, Vital Ground Foundation, U.S. Forest Service and Three Rivers District, Montana Department of Resources and Conservation, private landowners, Northern Lights Company, Lincoln County and members of the Lincoln County Fire Safe Council. Mayor Carr asked Councilman Ekstedt to keep the council informed of progress and potential funding for this project.

When later reached for contact, Wildlands Urban Interface Forester for Lincoln County, Jennifer Nelson, shared, “At this point, this project is still in the proposal stage, but with acquired funding work could begin as early as this spring.”

Contact information for the agenda items discussed is as follows: Jim Siefert, 283-1443; Virginia Kocieda, 283-2446 or vkocieda@libby.org; MontanaSky, 293-4335; Shawna Kelsey, Shawna.Kelsey@gmail.com; Jennifer Nelson, 283-2322.

by Brian Baxter

AuntT’s Coffee Shop

closes doors indefinitely

“It is with a heavy heart that I am here to announce AuntT’s will be closing our doors for the near future,” shared Randa Holm in an online announcement on Thursday, February 18.

“Rachel has been offered an amazing opportunity that she just cannot pass up and I fully support her and wish her nothing but the absolute best for her future,” Holm shared.

“As many of you know I have been struggling with kidney issues recently and due to Doctor’s recommendations and upcoming procedures, I can not return to work until my health has inclined.”

“I wish I had the time to figure something else out, but with everything going on medically right now I just can not mentally or physically keep up with the shop anymore.”

“I’m so sorry to all of our customers and I wish we could keep the shop doors open. But for right now, I can not. “

Friday , Feb. 19 was the temporary closing day for AuntT’s Coffee Corner in Libby.

Rachel served up the shop’s trademark Biscuits & Gravy one last time.

“Thank you to each and every one of our amazing customers that have come out and supported us through thick and thin these past couple years,” wrote Holm. “We have made some of the best memories and friends and we are truly grateful for all of you.”

“AuntT’s has been a home away from home for many of us, especially me. It brings tears to my eyes as I write this, but sometimes the hard decisions must be made,” she continued.

“Thank you all for understanding and we hope to see again one day.”

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center continues to serve cardiac patients as Heart Health Month ticks down

Submitted by Cabinet Peaks Medical Center

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC over 800,000 Americans have a heart attack every year, with approximately 600,000 of those being first time heart attacks. High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking are a few of the key risk factors for heart disease.

Fortunately, if you or your loved one are already suffering from heart disease, there are programs to help. CPMC Cardiac Rehabilitation is a medically supervised outpatient program designed to improve your cardiovascular health after you have a heart attack, heart surgery, or if you have advanced heart failure.

The goals of cardiac rehab include establishing a plan to help you regain strength through a monitored individualized exercise program, prevention education to reduce the risks and lifestyles that may lead to increased damage to your heart, and counseling to help identify and reduce stress.

– Participating in cardiac rehab can help you:

– Live longer and lessen your chances for another heart attack

– Control heart disease symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath

– Stop or reverse damage to blood vessels in your heart

– Improve your strength and endurance, getting you back to your usual

activities, including work, hobbies, and regular exercise

– Lessen the physical and emotional effects of heart disease

– Improve your confidence and well being

This program is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance. Our Financial Resource Counselor can help determine your coverage prior to enrollment. For further questions, please call 283-7192.

For more information on the Cardiopulmonary Program or the Safetynet Device, please call 283-7190.