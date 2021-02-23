LOCAL BUSINESS NEWS

Libby Chamber of Commerce

to host Rural Development

and USDA Opportunity Zones

discussion on March 10

The Libby Chamber of Commerce invites you to join their general meeting and virtual luncheon on March 10 at 12 p.m. via ZOOM.

USDA Business & Programs Director, Lad Barney, and NW Regional Specialist, Vonda McGarvey, will discuss technical assistance, feasibility studies, financing, partnership resources, and more.

As a chamber member, this is an opportunity to grow both your network and business knowledge.

If you are actively involved in the business community as an entrepreneur, realtor, mortgage broker, banker, investor, developer, etc., we encourage you to attend this virtual luncheon.

Lad will discuss high level bullet points on how USDA programs can benefit your business or organization and provide real-world examples of how Montana businesses like yours have taken advantage of this assistance.

A ZOOM link for this event can be found on the Libby Chamber Facebook Page or acquired by submitting email request to info@libbychamber.org.

To RSVP in advance or for more information, please contact Myranda at 293-4167.

Libby Seeking City-County

Board of Health Representative

The City of Libby is accepting applications to fill its City-County Board of Health vacancy for Lincoln County.

According to the Board of Health by-laws, interested parties may be, but are not required to be a member of City Council or its mayor.

It is recommended, but not required, that a combined secondary education and experience of not less than 10 years in various disciplines such as preventative health, health care, environmental health, and engineering/science.

A letter of interest and resume can be submitted in person, by mail or email no later than the close of business on March 10.

Applications can be found by visiting

cityoflibby.com, clicking on the “How Do I” icon, and choosing “Board of Health Application.”

In person submissions can be made at Libby City Hall,952 E, Spruce St. (located on the west side of the building)

Mailings can be done by addressing to:

City of Libby, P.O. Box 1428, Libby, MT, 59923.

Email submissions can be sent to:

samuel.sikes@cityoflibby.com

Rick’s Total Tree Service & More prepared for spring

by Brian Baxter

Rick’s Total Tree Service & More, LLC, located at 417 Pioneer Road in Libby, is looking forward to a busy spring. Although only in business a short while, Rick Kraus is looking towards investing in more equipment to potentially include a bucket-truck and is looking for an experienced and reliable groundsman to expand his working crew.

Kraus does everything from residential tree trimming to total tree removal. This includes climbing to prune fruit trees, providing salvage clean-ups, managing storm damage, and services for contract timber falling.

Kraus has equipment that will handle several diversified tasks – pick-up trucks, multi-sized trailers, hand saws, power saws with a variety of engine sizes, and bar lengths. Additionally, he has pole saw set-ups, climbing gear, winches, different sized ladders, and multiple length-lines and rigging.

Kraus started working in the woods while in high school, brushing and removing hazardous trees from timber sale units with his dad. After high school, he went to work setting chokers, timber falling, and cutting right-of-way for logging roads in northern Idaho.

Kraus then began running yarders and skidders, eventually owning his own skidder, and working as a contract logger and skidder operator for R.Y. Timber in Livingston, Mont. He has also worked as a sawyer for the U.S. Forest Service on dozens of fires from 1994 to present.

“I got into this business because I was tired of timber tramping out of town, so I decided to take my 30-plus years of experience and create a job locally,” Kraus said.

When asked about what the future might hold, Kraus added, “The future looks bright, we have many trees around here and they haven’t quit growing. From the new legislative actions concerning hazardous fuel reduction, to contract cutting road right of way and storm clean-up, things are looking good. We’re ready to tackle anything. No job too big or too small.”

Rick’s Total Tree Service & More gives free estimates and Rick can be reached by phone, 406-300-8922, or email, Krausr09@gmail.com.

Rick Kraus of Libby stands amidst some of the equipment he has acquired since starting his own business here in Lincoln County. Kraus is currently working on plans to expand his tree service this spring with additional equipment and crew. (Photo courtesy of Rick’s Total Tree Service & More)

Interested in salvaging Troy High School gym floor?

Tongue and groove wood flooring at Troy High School awaits newfound purpose as school seeks to replace the well trod surface for future action. (Courtesy Photo)

Troy Public Schools is removing and replacing the old high school gym flooring. If anyone is

interested in salvaging the old finished 3/4″ tongue and groove layer of wood, they can have it in exchange for the entire removal.

Interested party will also be responsible for clean up of the debris associated with floor removal. This will be a first come first serve opportunity when Troy Public Schools is prepared to schedule the flooring removal.

All interested parties must be licensed and bonded. A time limit for floor removal and cleanup will be set and discussed with the party chosen to execute said work. This open offer for submissions of interest will close on March 19, 2021.

Please contact: Keith Haggerty, Maintenance and Transportation Director, Troy Public Schools, 406-293-1170, khaggerty@troyk12.org.

License and bonding information should be sent to: Trinette Todd, Troy Public Schools Business Clerk, P.O. Box 867, Troy, MT 59935, or email ttodd@troyk12.org.