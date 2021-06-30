LOCAL GOLF NEWS

Junior Club Drive Pitch and Putt Medalists

Cabinet View Women’s Golf League

Submitted by Shirley Chase

The Cabinet View Women’s Golf League met June 8, 2022 for a fun game of “Blind Shot.” Barb Mee won the game for Group A, and Sharron Sverdrup took Group B. Low gross winner was Barb Mee for Group A, and Phyll Mackey for Group B. Low Net was Nancy Hull for Group A and Sharron Sverdrup in Group B. Nancy Hull had a ship-in on Hole #9.

29th Annual Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Foundation’s Playing for Fundsies Golf

Tournament is July 9th

The 29th Annual Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Foundation’s Playing for Fundsies Golf Tournament is almost here.

As always, the CPMC Foundation is preparing for a fun filled 18-hole outing. This year the tournament takes place on Saturday, July 9th at Cabinet View Golf Club.

“This year we are bringing back some old favorites to our fun-filled tournament and adding some new exciting twists for another round of hilarious golf, all for a good cause,” announced Allye Anderson, Executive Director of the Foundation.

“As in recent years, most holes have its own prize, so more of our participants have a chance to walk away a winner! Some of these contests are traditional, such as closest to the pin, and longest putt. Other holes have games that are much less traditional, but sure to be tons of fun!”

Anderson also mentioned that there are some changes to this year’s event.

“Our tournament is known for fun on the course and twists on the classic game of golf, and we are bringing all of that back to you again this year. However, all prizes will be CASH prizes this year. This includes the prizes for our hole contests, as well as cash prizes for the first 5 place teams.”

Proceeds from this year’s Playing for Fundsies will benefit Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. Registration is $65 per golfer and includes lunch and 18 holes of golf. Winners will be announced at the club house at the conclusion of play.

“You don’t have to be an amazing golfer, to join us, or to win prizes at Fundsies. We’re keyed up for the event, and are looking for more golfers to join us,” concluded Anderson.

For more information, to make a contribution, or to register a team, contact Allye Anderson at 283-7140 or ahow1@cabinetpeaks.org.