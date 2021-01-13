LOCAL NEWS

Kootenai Nordic Biathlon

continues to foster fun and challenge for winter athletes

By Brian Baxter

The Kootenai Nordic Ski Club held its Biathlon event on Saturday, January 9, at the South Flower Cross-Country Ski Trails. Everyone present was dressed in the broad trademark smiles of winter outdoor recreationists. Kara Brown of Kalispell had traveled to Libby for the event and reported, “We really enjoy it and our kids love the Biathlon competition.”

On the firing line and helping the maroon and blue clad Glacier team with basic gun safety was Keith Karoglanian, who shared of the event, “Competitors are actually shooting .22 long rifle ammunition with a light powder load, at five-inch diameter circular targets.”

An avid cross-country skier from Columbia Falls who also had a youngster in the competitions said that he and his wife get to ski a bit and then watch the kids have fun. “We love coming over to a less populated area and we enjoy the remoteness.”

The Kootenai Nordic Biathlon team has been improving with each year since the biathlon event was developed. Michelle Thompson proudly shared of her son, Greysen’s, weekend accomplishments, “Greysen shot 12 out of 15 from the firing line and finished the Biathlon race (4 X 1.5 Km.) in a time of 20 minutes. He truly enjoys skiing and competing for the Kootenai Nordic Biathlon Team.”

Great coaches, caring parents, and appreciative kids were equally present at this year’s biathlon event set against the unique backdrop of Cabinet Mountain wilderness. Surely a recipe for many successful events yet to come.

Pictured:

LHS Student,

Greysen Thompson takes aim at the targets on the Flower Creek

biathlon course

during the 2021 Kootenai Nordic Biathlon Event held in Libby on

Saturday, Jan. 9

Photo by

Brian Baxter,

The Montanian

Libby High School Class of 2021 Fundraising Efforts Underway

By Stacy Bender

The Libby Senior High School Class of 2021 has recently launched several fundraising efforts to help with offsetting the cost of upcoming end-of-year events for outgoing LHS students.

Libby Logger decals of various designs and sizes are now available for sale at the front office of the high school during regular school hours. Prices ranges from $3 to $7.

Yard signs have also been designed to represent that trademark Logger grit and are also available at the high school office.

In an effort to creatively raise funds while remaining safely and socially-distanced, raffle tickets for a chance to win up to $500 in cash are also being sold via a special “Wall of Money” at Timberline Auto Center in Libby, 617 Mineral Avenue.

Tickets are being sold in envelopes which contain 1 to 10 separate stubs. A total of 1,100 tickets are up for sale. Once tickets are sold, no additional sales will be made.

Ticket price depends on the number of stubs within each envelope purchased. Envelopes range from $1 to $200 in price.

All purchases must be made by Friday, February 12. Winners will be drawn that afternoon. One ticket holder will be awarded $500 in cash. Ten more winners will each received $25 in Libby Bucks.

Ticket holders need not be present to win. Winners will be contacted by phone.

Proceeds from all senior class fundraising events will go towards funding the 2021 all-night graduation party, senior dessert, Baccalaureate Ceremony and Senior Skip Day.

Tickets for the LHS Class of 2021 “Wall of Money”

fundraiser are now available for purchase at

Timberline Auto in Libby. Be sure to stop in before February 12 or your chance to win up to $500 cash. (Courtesy Photo)

Various Libby Logger decals are now available for purchase at the front office of Libby High School to support 2021 Senior Class fundraising efforts. Photos courtesy of Libby High School

COVID-Safe Seed Exchange

Troy’s Farmers Market ‘s Seed Exchange will be held Jan. 19 until Feb. 16 at Troy’s Lincoln County Library during regular library hours. If you have extra seeds to share, drop them off (labeled) in the seed boxes in the library. If you would like some seeds, take what you can uses from the seed boxes. In lieu of the one day event previously held at the Silver Spur.

THS Val-O-Grams now on sale

The Troy High School Yearbook Club is currently taking pre-orders for its annual Valentine’s fundraiser.

Val-O-Grams can be purchased for $3 each or 2/$5. Orders will be accepted through February 5. Deliveries will be made on February 12.

Order forms are available at the Troy High School Office.

Thank you in advance for your support towards Troy High School Yearbook Club!