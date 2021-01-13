LOCAL NEWS

Founder of Libby Clinic slated to retire

By Stacy Bender

After 43 years of practice at

Libby Clinic, Dr. Greg Rice will be retiring this coming Friday, January 29,.



Dr. Rice received his MD from the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, in 1974.

Following a three-year family medicine residency in Seattle, Dr. Rice later opened the Libby Clinic on August , 1977.

With Covid restrictions unfortunately still at play, a retirement party for Dr. Rice will not be held at this time.

In lieu of these circumstances, all are invited to mail or drop cards or letters to say goodbye and/or to share a special memory with Dr. Rice.

Please mail all correspondence to the following address:

Libby Clinic

211 E 2nd Street

Libby, MT

Dr. Rice has expressed he is going to miss seeing all of the patients he has come to serve over his expansive career.

LHS Speech and Drama team qualifies for State

Pictured Right to Left: Thomas Roark, Phillip Schnackenberg, Jenavie Hammond, Aurora Smith, Taryn Thompson, Dustin Heindel.

(Courtesy Photo)

Our entire team has qualified for State,” exclaimed Kim Lee, Head Coach for the 2021 LHS Speech and Drama team.

During virtual Divisional competition held from the halls of LHS this past weekend, every member of the team came away with a solid placement.

Jenavie Hammond and Taryn Thompson placed 3rd in Humorous Theater (Humorous Duo Acting), Thomas Roark placed 4th in Impromptu Speaking, Aurora Smith placed 8th in Informative Speaking, Phillip Schnakenberg placed 6th in Original Oratory, Dustin Heindel placed 7th in Original Oratory, and Jenavie Hammond also claimed 4th place in Informative Speaking.

“We are very excited to now be moving forward to State and wrapping up this very unusual season,” Lee said.

The team will compete again on Friday and Saturday, January 29 and 30.

2020 Paint It Pink Update

Submitted by

CPMC of Libby

This past October went by without the usual community hubbub around breast cancer and the local Paint It Pink program. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center’s annual fundraisers and events were cancelled due to the inability to social distance and the desire of the organizers to help keep the community as safe as possible.

But that did not stop many local people from remembering the importance of breast health and the good work Paint It Pink does in our community.

Several still held small raffles and events and gave generously to make sure Paint It Pink still had a successful year.

Since Paint It Pink fundraising efforts began in 2007, the fund has helped to provide a digital mammography machine, a 3D mammography machine, and hundreds of free diagnostic and screening mammogramsand breast ultrasound services to uninsured men and women in Lincoln County.

“We are so proud of the work that has been accomplished and are grateful to all of the community members and businesses that come together year after year to make it all possible,” stated Kate Stephens, Marketing Manager and PIP Coordinator at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. “And even though we were unable to hold most of our regular fundraisers and events due to the pandemic, this year was no exception to the generosity of our community!”

“The total amount raised for the 2020 Paint it Pink campaign was over $2,200, and all of that came from a few businesses in the community and a handful of individuals who hold this cause near and dear to their hearts,” continued Stephens.

“We are so pleased that although we weren’t able to hold the annual fun run, breast health and bingo event, logger activities, flamingo flocking, and other events that places like The DOME Theatre, The Western News, The Quilt Cottage, and individual Scentsy Consultants still came together for the cause! We are looking forward to getting back to Paint It Pink in all of its glory in 2021 and hope the community will come out and join for those events,”

Those interested in learning more about getting involved with future Paint It Pink programs and/or holding a separate PIP fundraiser awareness event in 2021 may contact Kate (283-7140) or Paula (283-7221) at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center.

For more information about how to receive a free mammogram through the Paint It Pink program, please speak with your local health care provider.