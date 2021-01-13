LOCAL NEWS

Troy students awarded breeding project

I would really like to succeed in the future and teach other kids from my experiences,” wrote Nick in his letter of application to the heifer program. “I think that it is important to learn as much as possible about the health and nutrition of livestock. I have learned from other 4-H members about what I will need to do to succeed with a Breeding Project.”

“This year I have purchased a Market Steer for 4-H. I would like to learn more about the cattle industry, and I feel starting with a heifer would be a positive way,” Nick also wrote. “I have discussed doing the breeding project with my 4-H project leader and understand that this would be a long-term commitment. I would like to have my own herd someday.”

Zeeannah mimicked the desire to own a herd as she also wrote to the heifer program. “I am interested in all areas of agriculture from raising animals to the plants that feed the family and make grain for the market animals,” she wrote. “I would like to receive a heifer so I can start working with a quality animal and learn more about the breeding process.”

She then described, as was required of all applicants, the space and shelter she planned to offer her heifer – the same space she offers all her market cows. “I really love life on a farm and want to raise a heifer so I can continue to have cattle year after year.”

Nick and Zeeannah have been members of the Kootenai Kids and Critters Club in Troy for three and six years, respectively. Together they are looking forward to embarking upon their scholarship experience with a fellow friend nearby to compare notes and trouble-shoot along the way.

“She’s was wilder than a pickle fart!” shared Zeeannah’s mom this past weekend of the journey home on January 30 with Whiskey, the new heifer. Zeeannah just giggled in agreement, but then was quick to point out that while she still has quite a bit of trust yet to earn, Whiskey seems to be calming down going in to her second week at her new home. “She is sharing a corral with the other cows and I really think that is helping,” said Zeeannah.

Valkyrie, Nicks’ heifer, started to settle in and trust him within two or three days. “Given all she’s been through with branding, acquiring shots, and moving to a new home in the past two weeks, I just encourage him to speak gently and constantly with her,” shared Nick’s mom.

“I’ve also been sharing sweet things like apples with her,” said Nick. “She was very wild at first. But now she has been coming to me and even licking me. I love how she has calmed down. If she has babies, I hope to be able to donate back to the program one day.”

“I eventually want to have my own ranch and give back, too,” shared Zeeannah, who plans to go to attend school in Eastern Montana one day and dreams of a ranch somewhere near Dillon or Bozeman, perhaps.

Over the past four years the Western Montana Stockman’s Association has awarded 45 heifers through its scholarship program. Five of those 45 have come back to the program through heifers who were placed across the six counties they engage.

by Stacy Bender

Zeeannah Reid, 15, of Troy, has been slowly working to bond with her new heifer, Whiskey, after celebrating her acceptance to the scholarship program. Photo courtesy of Katie Reid

Nick Harper, 13, of Troy, has been spending the past week gaining the trust of his new breeding heifer, Valkyrie. Photo by Svetlana Harper

It’s Cookie

Time!!

Naveah Escudero was out peddling door to door in the Sunday sunshine this past weekend on behalf of Girl Scout Troop # 3396 in Libby.

Cookie Season officially launched on Friday, February 5

Photo by Stacy Bender

Most people have a special place in their heart for Girl Scout Cookies. Not only because they’re spectacularly delicious but also because the Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls fulfill their dreams, follow their passions, and change the world!

The program, which is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program for girls in the world, helps Girl Scouts fund unique adventures for themselves and their troops all year long. It also allows them to give back to the causes they’re most passionate about—it’s the Girl Scout way! As Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs learning essential life skills every step of the way, girls are also transformed into the bold and brave leaders that will make the world a better place today and in the future.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts has used cookie earnings to build everyday leaders who make positive changes in our world. And there’s no doubt: U.S. society today is better because of the girls who have taken part in the program!