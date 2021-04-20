LOCAL NEWS

Roundup for Safety grant funding

Again set to support CARD Clinic

Press Release—Flathead Electric Cooperative

A $4,080 Roundup for Safety grant to the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) in Libby, will help residents in need breath a bit easier. CARD, a non-profit clinic that provides resources for those impacted by asbestos related disease, will use the grant to purchase and distribute HEPA air purifiers. CARD says many Libby residents are also subjected to smoke from forest fires and use wood-burning heaters that produce particulates, which worsen their underlying condition. The distribution will be based on a high priority risk assessment and financial need.

Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Roundup for Safety Board also awarded grants for the following safety related community projects, bringing the total awarded at the April meeting to $27,080.

– Fellowship Alliance Church-$5,000 for sidewalk repair.

– Kalispell Legion Baseball Association-$5,000 for new dugouts.

– Badrock Fire and Quick Response Unit-$10,000 for firefighter turnout gear.

– LCYS/Kootenai Rapids Soccer Club-$3,000 for soccer ball backstops.

Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the extra money going into a fund for community nonprofit safety

projects.

The Co-op is grateful to all who participate in enhancing the

safety of our community. For additional information about the program,

call Wendy Ostrom-Price at 406-751-1820 or visit:

www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup.

When reached for comment the CARD Clinic shared, “We are truly thankful to Flathead Electric’s Round Up for Safety program. This is the second grant awarded to CARD. The first one supported reconstruction of our parking lot to add more

spaces, add handicap accessible spaces, and flatten the steep grade. This grant will be used to purchase HEPA air purifiers for patients in need. CARD’s incoming Medical Director, Dr. Lee Morrissette said, ‘HEPA air filters can make a significant difference in the breathing of those with underlying lung disease who are especially sensitive to smoke and particulates in the air. We really appreciate the opportunity to help those

Troy City Council Roundup, April 2021

by Brian Baxter

Troy Officials again met this past week at the City Council Room for a monthly public meeting. Attending were Mayor Carr, Councilmen Chuck Ekstedt and T.J. Boswell, Councilwoman Shawna Kelsey via phone, and City Clerk Tracy Rebo. Councilwoman Crystal Denton was on excused absence status.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the local entrepreneur spirit of northwest Montana was highlighted by the quest for new business licenses from two entities. The first a request from Robynne Gibaud and Dustin Hoffman for Bear & Croc, a Scotchman’s Coffee – coffee shop to opened in Troy soon. Gibaud and Hoffman already have two other locations in Kalispell and Clark Fork, Idaho.

The second business owner, Douglas Dubler, was applying for a license to operate Joe’s Auto Sales & Tire – a mobile mechanic shop. Both licenses were unanimously approved.

Nicole Noonan presented to the Mayor and Council the Audit for Fiscal Year 2019 and the council agreed all was in order. Continuing discussion commenced on consideration of an Open Cut Mining Permit Consultant Contract for potential approval with contractor Nick Sovner. The council, after much discussion, decided that a Consultant Agreement would be needed because of the Superfund Site Classification. Council also addressed the question of how many years the permit would be granted, and a motion was

carried to move forward and draw up an agreement.

The Pole Attachment Agreements with Ziply Fiber and Montana Sky were discussed including weight and new wire considerations – both motions carried.

Under Old Business, council discussed establishing a cemetery district and/or committee. Councilman Boswell voiced his opinion that a committee would be a benefit to the cemetery. A resolution would be set, and Boswell would like to move on it as the majority of the council expressed approval of the establishment of a committee.

A Public Comment was made by

Zach McDougall on potential improvements and maintenance of the Skate Park. Mayor Carr asked McDougall to get plans and an outline together for the committee.

Carr then announced that Troy

will be acquiring a street sweeper at an

incredible price from the county. The

motion to adjourn was made and the meeting wrapped up at 8:44 p.m. For

additional information on any item

mentioned please call Troy City Hall at

295-4151 or email citytroy@troymt.net.

“DEAR DOC”

Dear Doc, Do I need to wear a mask when I am outside after I have been vaccinated?

This depends on several factors:

1. The average number of cases per day in your community. Currently Lincoln County is considered high risk.

2. Are the others you are outside with vaccinated? 2 weeks after your second shot your risk of getting COVID-19 goes down to 5-10% of what it was before vaccination.

3. How close are you to the other

people and how long you are with them. If you are walking on a walking-bike path and the people coming toward you just walk by, masks make little if any difference because the risk of transmission is very low in that situation. If you stop and talk to them and stand near them for several minutes and it is not windy, then the risk can become significant.

Outdoors is much safer than indoors. But remember the Rose-Garden event at the White House last year which was outside and caused many people to get COVID-19. People were unmasked and close to each other for many minutes and talking to each other a lot.

Dear Doc, I have a good friend who is at high risk for severe COVID-19 infection. She is hesitant to take the vaccine. I do not want to upset our friendship. How do I approach her about getting the vaccine?

Some ways that have been successful for others is to simply ask what her concerns are or why she is hesitant and

then let her talk about it. The best thing to do is to listen to her concerns. You could then ask: “What would make you want to get the vaccination?” or “What benefit might there be if you got the vaccination?”

You can offer some resources for her to look up. Most people are tired of the politics and propaganda. They want scientific facts from reliable sources.

One of the best recent success

stories about vaccine hesitancy comes out of Israel. It is on NPR and can easily be accessed up by looking up in your Browser: “How Israel Successfully

Combated COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy”. You can read the transcript or listen to the story that is about 5 minutes long. It is consistent with what others have found to help encourage people to take the vaccine. It also contains a tragedy from which a lot of good emerges.

Dear Doc, my second COVID-19

shot was more than 2 weeks ago.

May I hug my grandkids and their parents?

This is a fun question. It’s a

wonderful reason for grandparents to get the vaccine. Most authorities agree that your risk is nearly zero of getting seriously ill from close family relatives if you have been fully vaccinated. So, enjoy hugging your grandkids again! That said remember that a few people will still get COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, so I recommend being

selective about who you are more intimate with until the pandemic is over.

Have a COVID-19 question?

Send your inquiries to: “Dear Doc,”

1020 Idaho, Libby, MT, 59923