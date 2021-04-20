LOCAL NEWS

Apply Now: Emergency Rental Assistance

Apply Online Today!

Rent and utility assistance is now available to Montanans who have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montanans can receive up to $2,200/month for rent and $300/month for utilities dating back to April 1, 2020 through the Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The online application is easy and thousands of Montanans qualify.

Renters can apply directly and landlords can apply on behalf of renters with the renter’s

co-signature and required

documentation.

For Renters to be eligible for rent or utility assistance:

– Your household income cannot exceed 80 percent of the area median income.

Use this tool to check your income eligibility:

housing.mt.gov/Rental-Housing/Montana-Emergency-Rental-Assistance-Program

– You or someone in your household must have been

financially impacted, directly

or indirectly, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Show that you are at risk

of homelessness or housing instability

Application materials you will need include:

– Lease Agreement

Demonstration of need:

– A late rent or eviction notice

– Utility bill, late payment

notice or shut off notice

– Income documentation (2020 IRS tax return preferred)

For Landlords:

– Gather the W9 for the appropriate rental property where you have notified a renter of a late payment or sent an eviction notice

– You will need your renter’s signature on the application

Learn more and apply today at HOUSING.MT.GOV.

What is Okta?

Okta, formerly EPass, is the state of Montana’s secure login platform. An Okta account is required to complete the

Emergency Rental Assistance program application. Account creation steps are available at HOUSING.MT.GOV on the

Emergency Rental Assistance page. If after you’ve registered for an Okta account and are unable to get through the application, log out and log back in.

Amy Fantozzi joins Lincoln County Board of Health

By Brian Baxter

Amy Fantozzi with her husband Tony and their five

children. (Courtesy Photo)

Amy Fantozzi is highly involved with the Lincoln County Health Department and is interconnected to the department in many ways. She received her

Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Iowa State University in 2001. She and her husband, Tony,

married in 2003, then moved to his hometown of

Libby in 2007. The couple have five children ages

17, 16, 13, 12, and 7 years old who are currently

attending Libby Public Schools.

In 2016, Fantozzi received a second Bachelor

of Science in Healthy Lifestyles from Arizona State University and worked as a Certified Health Coach. While achieving these academic goals, she started working at the Lincoln County Health Department

as a Health Educator.

During her time at LCHD, Amy facilitated both

the early childhood and mental health coalitions.

She also served as the coordinator for crisis intervention in collaboration with the hospital and several community agencies, and she provided lactation

support to mothers in Lincoln County.

In 2020, she left the health department for a position at Western Montana Mental Health Center and went on to earn her master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling. She now works as program director and therapist for the Program for Assertive Community

Treatment continues to expand her

educational horizon while working

toward a certification in Adventure

Therapy.

When asked about what she believes she brings to the Board of Health in Libby, Fantozzi replied, “I feel that my background in public health, along with my knowledge and experience in mental health, will bring a new prospective to the board. Our community suffers from high rates of mental illness and addiction across all age groups. Suicide is a very real issue in our area. The vet’s veterans in our community are also experiencing high rates of mental health struggles with

limited access to services. I feel that it is important to consider both the physical and mental well-beings of our community.

Having kids in the school system also

provides important insight into the needs of all children living in Lincoln County.”

When asked about ideas and changes she

envisions for the Board of Health overall, Fantozzi replied, “As the newest member of the board, it is

important for me to understand current focus areas before introducing any new ideas or changes. I am open-minded and feel it is important to become

familiar and educated on both sides of controversial topics before making any decisions. My goal is to bring additional perspective and move towards improving the mental health system across our communities. I am excited for this opportunity to help better the community and create a place where people of all ages can thrive successfully.”

Happy 99th Birthday,

Stella Jenkins!!

Born May 3, 1922

From PEO Chapter BJ…

We are so blessed by the love and

light you bring to the world.