LOCAL NEWS

Local Fire Districts Participate in Extensive Training

Courtesy of Bull Lake Rural Fire District

March 4, 5 was the second session of the Northwest Fire/Rescue Alliance firefighter 1 academy hosted by Marion Fire District in Flathead County.

Firefighters from Bull Lake Rural Fire District, Fisher River Fire Service Area, Marion Fire District, South Kalispell Fire District, and Upper Yaak Fire Service

Area are participating in this valuable training to enhance their education and skills to provide the best service possible to the public they serve.

On Saturday March 5, they were instructed on ladder and rope operations at the training tower at Big Fork Fire District.

A big THANK YOU to Big Fork Fire for allowing us to use this facility. This academy is 8 weeks (Friday’s and Saturday’s) and will conclude on April 23 with a final written examination and live fire scenarios to reinforce what they have learned.

We would also like to thank each Firefighter participating in the academy for their dedication to this training and the Fire Agency’s they represent for supporting this endeavor by providing instructors and other logistical needs.

This academy was started many years ago by the late Battalion Chief Tony Bacon.

Tony, It is our commitment to you that we will continue to provide the best training possible to our firefighters now and well into the future. We miss you.

Libby Christian Church & IDES Package 150,000 Meals for Those in Need Around the World

On Saturday, March 12 starting at 9 a.m. and throughout the afternoon the Libby Christian Church and 300 volunteers packaged 150,000 dried soup meals or 23,000 pounds of food and packaging materials that will be sent to places in the world that need food.

“We are working with a mission organization called IDES (International Disaster Emergency Service). They are the organization that disperses the meals and gets the food ready for churches and other organizations to pack for those in need.” Wrote Beth Burns of Libby Christian Church.

Courtesy of Libby Christian Church

Winter Tracks Program in Libby

Courtesy of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Winter Tracks Program in Libby – a program put on by the FWP, Forest Service, U.S. Army Corp, and various other volunteers. The Libby elementary 5th graders came out for a day to learn about various things like tree i.d., winter animal adaptations, snow science and tracks. FWP Wardens brought molds of animal tracks and taught the children the different animals and helped study their tracks. They then went out in the snow and tried to identify the various tracks that had been placed in the snow.