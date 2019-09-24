LOCAL NEWS

Left to Right: Dr. Jana Hall, Trent Cratty (holding new baby boy, Jensen Cratty), Elizabeth Heckathorn and Riley Jo Cratty, the couple’s four year old daughter. Photo courtesy of Kate Stephens

CPMC celebrates first baby of the new year

Submitted by

Kate Stephens

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center staff and physicians welcomed Jensen Cratty, son of proud parents Trent Cratty and Elizabeth Heckathorn, as the first baby born in 2020. Jensen made his entrance at 3:48 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, weighing eight pounds two ounces, and was 21½ inches long. Dr. Jana Hall was the attending physician.

Baby Jensen’s family is excited he is here. He has a four-year-old sister, Riley Jo Cratty, that was extremely excited to meet him.

The New Year’s baby is traditionally celebrated throughout South Lincoln County, and many community members and businesses contribute to help make the celebration a bit more special. Along with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, who provided the new little boy and his parents with a Visa gift card and an afghan with matching booties and hat created and donated by CPMC employees, other area businesses joined in the celebration. Cabinet Peaks Clinic Family Medicine donated a Graco stroller; Cabinet Peaks Clinic OB/GYN donated a Graco swing/bouncer; Cabinet Peaks Clinic Bull River donated a jumparoo; Glacier Bank provided a Visa gift card; Northwest Community Health Center donated a baby bouncer, and Libby Clinic donated a pack and play.

More than 100 babies are delivered annually at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. “We pride ourselves in our Birthing Services and in our remarkable Delivery Team here at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center,” said Kimberlee Rebo, RN, BSN, CMSRN and Manager of Acute Care Services at CPMC. “All of our Labor and Delivery rooms are completely private, offering a warm and intimate setting in which to bring new babies into the world and individualized care for this special time.”

“At CPMC, we feel that all of our new additions deserve to be celebrated,” continued Rebo. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide each of our newborns with a free newborn baby photo, an ‘I was born at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center onsie, a hand stitched blanket made by our Hospital Auxiliary Team, and crocheted infant hats made and donated with love by hospital and community members. Many other community organizations provide items and educational materials to our new moms and infants as well. New babies and families alike are celebrated and supported in this new adventure.”

For more information about the Birthing Services at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, please call Kate Stephens at 283-7140.