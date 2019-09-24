LOCAL NEWS

Troy hosts 4-H

County

Congress event

Silver Cloud Associates outdoor educators provided an instructor for the wildlife walk activity. First, there was a display and short discussion of interesting field finds such as a Great Blue heron skull, a Red-tailed hawk talon, owl pellets, various feathers, and mammal scat samples. Next, the group focused on improving their observational and bird identification skills. Despite the rains, they identified ducks including Ringnecks, Redheads, Barrows and Common Goldeneyes, and Buffleheads. The birders were also treated to a Killdeer, Ravens, Crows, a Red-shafted flicker, and a Bald eagle.

Then the team keyed out vegetation which included fruit bearing shrubs such as Oregon-grape and snowberry, willows, birches, and equisetum, commonly known as Horsetail. The researchers followed the trails down to the river, passing numerous beaver chews, slides, runs, and bank burrows. Along the river, they scanned the mud and sand bars for tracks and sign. Their findings included bird guano, Canadian geese tracks, a partial otter track, White-tailed deer tracks, and the remains of a Robin’s egg, scattered shell fragments from an apparent predation. The kids, including three boys named Hunter, Gunner, and Trapper, had a good time exploring and so did the adults.

Jennifer and Guy Johnson, along with the assistance of valuable adult helpers like Heather Hofer provide a vast array of fun learning activities for the Troy Kootenai Kids and Critters 4-H Club. When asked about folks they would like to thank from the County Congress event, Jennifer said, “We really appreciate the two wonderful judges Marylin McDougal and Betty Philips, among many others.”

The 4-H motto is To Make The Best Better. This was also the kids’ first chance to submit their projects for awards. The event lasted from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and 45 kids attended.

For more information on the Lincoln County 4-H Club contact Jennifer Johnson at 295-5464, or email her at jennee1977@gmail.com.

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian.

Lincoln County unites to form the

COVID-19 Task Force

Lincoln County has come together to develop a COVID-19 task force with multiple key organizations. Participating members currently include Libby, Troy and Eureka public schools; Cabinet Peaks Medical Center and Clinics; Northwest CHC; local emergency services; Eureka Health; Libby Clinic; Libby Care Center; Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; and Emergency Management Agency. The COVID-19 Task Force is meeting regularly and working together to enhance community readiness and develop regular public information regarding COVID-19.

A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is not the coronaviruses that commonly circulates among humans and causes mild illness, like the common cold.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus is also thought to be spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

It is suspected that people are most contagious when they are the most symptomatic. Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases. Symptoms may appear 2–14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you have traveled to a country with an outbreak of COVID-19, stay home for 14 days avoiding contact with other people, monitor your health by taking your temperature with a thermometer two times per day, and watch for other symptoms such as shortness of breath and cough. If you develop symptoms, first call your doctor or the health department before seeking medical attention. Countries with widespread, ongoing transmission include China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

To lower your risk of contracting COVID-19, or any respiratory illness, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19.

Please call the health department, 283-2465, if have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently traveled from an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 and you feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing. The Task Force is closely monitoring the situation and will update the community as things change.

Submitted by Kate Stephens

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center works COVID-19

As part of Cabinet Peaks Medical Center’s plan and current actions for COVID-19, below is a list of measures they have and are taking:

CPMC has an internal COVID-19 task force that has been, and continues to, work diligently to keep up with current CDC regulations and guidelines, as well as work on a plan for the possible influx of COVID-19 patients to the facility.

CPMC has hand hygiene stations and products easily accessible throughout the facility.

CPMC is screening all patients in the emergency department, inpatients, and all outpatient clinics routinely based on CDC guidelines.

Patients with any respiratory illness, or with possible COVID-19, are immediately provided a mask to wear in the facility to help prevent exposure to others.

CPMC staff treating potential COVID-19 patients are provided with appropriate personal protective equipment to help prevent exposure.

Should CPMC identify a potential COVID-19 case, all CDC guidelines will be followed for placing the patient in isolation for their care and the protection of CPMC staff, other patients, and visitors to the medical center.

CPMC has ensured facility capabilities and function for isolation rooms and parameters for COVID-19 patients as per CDC guidelines.

CPMC has implemented temporary visitor restrictions and continues to evaluate the level of restriction being placed on all visitors to the facility.

At this time, restriction is only to visitors with respiratory symptoms. Continue to check the medical center’s Facebook page and website for updates to the visitation restrictions.

CPMC is working to initiate changes in River Rock Café to help prevent the spread of disease, including changes to self-service stations, as well as salad and yogurt bars.

CPMC has halted all out of state business travel for employees until further notice, and continues to monitor the need to extending that to in state travel as well.

To help prevent the spread of any infection, especially respiratory illness such as COVID-19, stay home when you are sick; wash your hands; practice respiratory etiquette including coughing and sneezing into a napkin or tissue; and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

The medical center also emphasized that the emergency department is not the treatment place of choice for COVID-19 and should only be utilized if symptoms are urgent or emergent. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms, it is best to stay home and call public health (283-2465) or your primary care provider to be triaged over the phone.

If you have any questions related to COVID-19, please call public health at 283-2465. If you have any questions related to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, please call 283-7000.