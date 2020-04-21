LOCAL NEWS

Local Outfitter receives fly fishing award

Linehan Outfitting gives back to the community in so many ways. The Orvis Endorsed Outfitter publishes a Kootenai River Montana Fishing Report that can be found at fishmontana.com/kootenai-river-montana-fishing-report. They also state here that folks can give them a call anytime if they have questions about the Kootenai River or anything about Montana fly fishing or fly fishing in general. Their phones are 295-4872 or 800-596-0034. The email is info@fishmontana.com. And this is not just a basic report. L.O.C. gives us frequent updates on dam discharge; inflow from Lake Koocanusa; water temperature below the dam; water clarity; hatches, patterns; numerous tips on whats working on the fish lately; techniques, and where to look for fish. They also include a seven day weather outlook and important info such as the fact that the stretch from Libby Dam downstream to the Highway 37 Bridge / Fisher River is now closed for spawning until June 1. And that below Highway 37 the river is open to all angling. Extremely thorough report, courtesy of L.O.C.

And that’s the thing about Tim and Joanne. They are just naturally courteous and caring people. This was evident from the first time I met them in the early 1990’s up at their old cabin in the Upper Ford of the Yaak. The couple have managed to build an extremely successful business over the years as their clients appreciate their personal care. It’s evident in this award as it is largely based on customer satisfaction and testimonials. In the Orvis writeup about the award, they quote one client as stating, “ I am firming up plans for my third consecutive trip with this outfitter and I cannot stop smiling. While getting to appreciate and release healthy, native strain Bows and primordial Bulls was sublime, the fishing was more a means to an end.” The guest continued, “Setting was surreal too. But it’s the owners / operators and their crew that really set them apart. These kind, empathetic people have an intrinsic talent to make you feel like you’re the most important person on the planet. Through example, they teach you what living harmoniously with the wilderness can be like.”

The Linehan’s know it takes a team and are extremely appreciative of their staff. Along with Tim, the expert guide team now consists of Yaak native born son Sean McAfee, Steve Shaw, Sam Stevenson, Monti Moniz, Lucas Jones, Jonny Cielak, Seth Moore, Brooks Sanford, Jeff Pavlovich, and Tyler Stephens. When this reporter for The Montanian asked the couple how they felt about receiving this prestigious award, Tim Linehan said, “Joanne and I are proud to be recognized by the Orvis Company for excellence which is no small feat. And we are extraordinarily proud of the entire Linehan Outfitting team who shows up on time, listens carefully to guests, and provides some of the best fly fishing adventures in the industry.”

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian

KNF Ripley

Project

opportunity to object

The Libby Ranger District of the Kootenai National Forest has prepared an Environmental Assessment, Finding of no significant impact, and draft Decision Notice for the Ripley Project occurring on the Libby Ranger District. The project area, in general, is located east of Libby, Mont. and Highway 2 , and south of the Kootenai River to the McMillan drainage.

The proposal includes vegetation management treatments (commercial timber harvest, pre-commercial thinning, non-commercial slash treatments, prescribed fire, and chemical site preparation for reforestation), regeneration harvest created openings greater than 40 acres in size, some treatment within dry site old growth, permanent and temporary road construction, system road reconstruction, road storage and decommissioning, non-motorized and motorized trail development, firewood gathering opportunities, and connected activities such as reforestation and spraying for noxious weeds.

These environmental documents, along with supporting documentation, are available online at: http://www.fs.fed.us/nepa/fs-usda-pop.php/?project=55001.

In keeping with precautionary measures to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be providing hardcopies of these documents at this time. Objections to the project must be submitted within 45 calendar days following the publication of the legal notice in the Missoulian, the newspaper of record. The legal notice provides detailed information about who may object and how to object.

For more information please contact Nathan Gassmann, District Ranger, or Mandy Rockwell, project leader.

Because the Canoe Gulch Ranger Station office is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, emailing to comments-northern-kootenai-libby@usda.gov would provide the quickest method to submit requests for additional information.

Phone messages may be left at the Canoe Gulch Ranger Station by calling 293-7773; messages will be checked periodically and responded to as they are received.

Submitted by Willie Sykes

Libby Tree Board to plant four trees May 8

One of the signs of spring around Libby is the annual Arbor Day celebration. Since the first Arbor Day in the United States on April 10, 1872, National Arbor Day encourages us to celebrate and plant trees.

While in years past this was a time for volunteer opportunities and community events, current recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 make this year very different. But the spirit of Arbor Day is still strong.

In Libby’s 27th year as a Tree City USA city, a modified celebration of trees will continue. Consistent with directives from the Governor of Montana and the Department of Natural Resources (State of Montana Forestry Division), missing from the 2020 Arbor Day celebration will be the usual larger group of volunteers and a reading of the Arbor Day proclamation.

Instead, a small group of current and past members of the Libby Tree Board (LBT) will gather on May 8 under the direction of April Rainey, LTB Chairwoman to plant this year’s trees for the Arbor Day celebration.

A total of four trees will be planted this year. Two pink flowering crab trees will be planted at Riverfront Park to honor two local victims who have lost their lives from domestic violence. The other two trees will be planted as replacements, one on 5th Street Extension and one on Louisiana Street. The Department of Natural Resources (State of Montana Forestry Division) and the Arbor Day Foundation have provided funding for the trees.

Submitted by Dorothy McBride