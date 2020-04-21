LOCAL NEWS

Left: The Farmer’s Market at Libby opened on Thursday, May 7 to cool weather but a warm reception. Vendors lined the grassy areas and the parking lot at the Libby Chamber of Commerce selling handmade items, fresh vegetables, baked goods and much more. The market is open on Thursdays from 3 until 7 p.m. Troy’s Farmer’s Market opened the same week. It is held at the Troy Museum on Fridays from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian.

Flathead Electric

scholarship

recipients announced

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) is pleased to announce its 2020 Scholarship Program recipients. They recognize these students for their dedication, and hope the support helps them meet educational goals. A total of $105,000 has been awarded this year.

Ryan Goodman and Trey Thompson of Libby High School were two of the recipients.

Typically, FEC gives away six, $500 scholarships during the Annual Meeting, but since the meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19, the scholarships were given away online during a “Stuck at Home” social media campaign. The recipients of those scholarships from our area are:

Trevor Wilson of FVCC

FEC scholarships are funded by capital credit dollars that have gone unclaimed for five or more years, at which point state law allows FEC to use them for educational purposes in its service area, rather than going into the Montana general fund.

Scholarship money must be used to attend an accredited post-secondary education institution in Montana. For more information visit:www.flatheadelectric.com/scholarships.

Submitted by Wendy Ostrom Price

Local

college

students

reach

milestones of success

Samantha Bradeen of Libby, is a student at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. She has been selected to the university’s spring 2020 Dean’s List for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

Kayla Friss, of Libby, Mont. graduated with a Master of Social Work Advanced Standing from Boise State University on May 9.

On Saturday, May 9, locals Lilyan Feeback and Ashley Walker graduated from Carroll College. Lilyan Feeback majored in Environmental Science and Ashley Walker majored in Nursing.

Congratulations!