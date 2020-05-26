LOCAL NEWS

DEQ

assumes

operation and

maintenance

responsibilities for

Libby

Superfund Site

Operable Units 4 and 7

A Milestone as Residential and Commercial Areas are Deemed Complete

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will assume Operations and Maintenance (O&M) responsibilities from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for Operable Units 4 and 7 at the Libby Superfund Site on July 1, 2020. The transition from the EPA to DEQ is a milestone celebration that moves the site further towards delisting and removing the Superfund status.

DEQ will become the lead agency responsible for the O&M of the residential and commercial areas of Libby and Troy, including site monitoring, institutional controls and oversight of the long-term protectiveness of the remedies in these areas. EPA’s physical remedy for Operable Units 4 and 7 left some Libby Amphibole (LA) asbestos in subsurface soil at depth and encapsulated it in inaccessible areas where it does not present a risk of exposure. The O&M plan for these operable units will ensure the safeguards put in place are effective to protect the public from the remaining risk of exposure.

A milestone in the Superfund process, the EPA has determined that the clean-up is complete and a recent EPA Five-Year Review has stated that the remedy is protective of human health and the environment. If property owners were to disturb the remedy through planned construction, such as home remodeling, there is a planned process and reimbursement option to ensure the protectiveness remains intact. DEQ is partnering with Lincoln County to continue offering the Asbestos Resource Program (ARP) that provides education and resources to the communities of Libby and Troy. If a property owner wanted to conduct planned construction, the owner would need to contact ARP to understand the next steps to ensure the remedy remains protective.

“This is a celebratory step for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site and we appreciate all of the work EPA has done to make the site protective for residents in the communities of Libby and Troy. We look forward to partnering with Lincoln County and continuing to collaborate as we work to ensure residents remain protected,” said Jenny Chambers, division administrator for DEQ.

“This milestone moves us one step closer to deletion at the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site and would not have been possible without the critical work and engagement from our partners with the state and county,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “EPA is encouraged that human health and the environment will continue to be protected in Libby and Troy under the leadership and direction of the Montana DEQ.”

The transition is guided by documents that were developed in collaboration with the EPA, DEQ and Lincoln County. For more information and to view the documents related to the transition visit: https://deq.mt.gov/deqadmin/dir/libby

Submitted by Rebecca Harbage

Cabinet Peaks

Medical Center

welcomes new

manager of food

Services

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is excited to welcome Brenna Herron to the CPMC management team. Brenna has joined the medical center as the new Manager of Food Services and will be overseeing the Food Services Department & River Rock Café.

Brenna has an Associates of Business Entrepreneurship from Casper College in Wyoming. She has been in the food service industry for 6 years, with the last few years working in healthcare settings. Brenna was excited to learn of the Manager-in-Training opportunity in Libby, after falling in love with the area prior to the opportunity.

Bruce Whitfield, CEO at Cabinet Peaks is happy Brenna is joining the team. “Brenna has been filling in as a Manager-in-Training for us at CPMC while our previous manager was out on leave. She has done an excellent job and I was pleased when she accepted the full-time position as Food Services Director. I am thrilled to have her on our management team on a full-time basis; she is a great fit and I am confident she will to a fantastic job.”

Brenna states “I am lucky to have inherited a talented and dedicated crew in the River Rock Cafe. I’m excited to add some new recipes and offerings in the café while still providing all of the CPMC favorites. Over the last few months I have fallen in love with Libby. I can’t wait to continue exploring this beautiful place that I am lucky enough to call home.”

Brenna has been married to her husband, Shane, for 3 years. They have a cat name Princess Monsterface and are hoping to add a dog once they are settled.

Submitted by Kate Stephens

There’s nothing like a kids kindness

Little Summer brings goodies to local law enforcement

Thank you Summer for these fabulous goodies.” read a Facebook post made by the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office– Montana. Summer a 7 year old who is staying in Libby with her Grandma. Summer wanted to do something nice for law enforcement, so her and grandma made cupcakes and delivered them to the sheriffs office. Lincoln County Sheriffs Office – Montana finished the post with, “Thank you again. Your kindness means more to us than words can say.” Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Montana Facebook Page