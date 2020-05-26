LOCAL NEWS

Liberty of Parade in Libby plans to continue in following years to come

Submitted by Kenny Rayome Jr.

Liberty on Parade would like to thank all the Patriots who participated as vendors, patrons and sponsors for the Inaugural Liberty on Parade in Libby. We plan to have this event on the first Saturday in July next year and in the years to follow.

We would like to thank the following sponsors who, in spite of these tough economic times, generated by fear of disease which has kept people isolated from each other, helped tremendously with the financial aspect of this event and allowed us to provide a day of family fun and patriotism to the community in Libby and Lincoln County: The Venture/Country Inn, Alternative Relief, Bloom MT, Ricks Rentals, Pival-Pepco, Ace Hardware, JB Tire Les Schwab, The CARD Clinic, Lincoln County Sno-Kats, FLASH 56, Beasley Amusements, Cohenour Trucking, Save-Rite Stations, Rosauers, Timberline Auto, Michael Mows-it Lawncare Service, Libby Cab, Western Building Center, and Pyromania Fireworks.

We also would like to thank the numerous individual donations we received form people around the community.

A big thank you goes out to Copy this Send That for printing all the flyers and working with us as we changed and added things every couple of days. Liberty on Parade would like to also thank The City of Libby Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office for their support during the parade and for the patrols they performed during the events at J. Neils park. In addition thank you to the Lincoln County Commissioners for their support in providing us a place to have this event and the Lincoln County Health Department for providing us the guidance in our plan to maintain the physical health of Lincoln County, while we did our part to support the mental health of the community during these difficult times.

We cannot thank all the participants of the day enough – from the parade participants to the parade spectators – it was amazing to see all the smiling faces and waving flags, I hope that everyone knows why this community is so amazing we are all still here, and we are always here for each other. I know in my heart that there are more communities like ours in America than there are those in turmoil.

Many organizations that have missed fundraising opportunities during the economic shut down benefited from the event: The Libby Loggers American Legion Baseball team raised $1306 by parking cars only asking for a donation from the people coming into the events during the day. That is an amazing feat and this community should be proud of itself, I know the baseball team thanks all of you who were so generous.

The following four organizations will receive a donation from Liberty on Parade in the amount of $550: Unite for Youth LCSO K9 fund, Kootenai Pets For Life, The Heritage Museum, and Wings. All the aluminum cans from the day were saved and sent to recycle and KPFL received that benefit also. A donation to the VFW and The American Legion Color Guard in the amount of $100 each was also made. Liberty on Parade will be holding around $1500 for start-up cost of next year: these include items such as insurance, supplies for games and prizes, outhouse rentals and park rental fees. All in all, the grand total of funds raised thru the tremendous generosity of the community was $7,703 in one month.

Liberty on Parade in Libby would not have been possible without all of the support we received, most importantly the volunteers who worked very hard during the day to provide entertainment for the spectators and those who worked in the background. We would like to thank: Shauney Fisher for the amazing singing of Our National Anthem and the VFW and American Legion Color Guard for the beautiful presentation of our Nations Colors during the opening ceremonies, Shauney Fisher and Chilaili (Chili) Wachiwi for the musical entertainment during the day, Darryl and Mary Pfeifer for spearheading the Cornhole tournament, John and Karen Dinkins and the other Igniters Car Club members who masterfully handled the Car Show, The VFW Post and Auxiliary members for all their support in the last month, Chase Rayome and Tyler Smith the two teenage boys who worked very hard during the day completing any and all task asked of them by the “adults” running the show.

Most of all I would like to thank Keith Russel and Jule Mason for your inspiration and hard work throughout the last month, you two really nailed it.

Last, but certainly not least, thank you to my wife Megan and the rest of my family, for supporting me and inspiring me to be the best person I can, without my family and friends this would not have been possible. Surround yourself with those who lift you up spiritually and emotionally, and lift them up, love each other, find a way to spread that love to someone else in the community, and the world will be a better place.

Liberty on Parade will be back next year July 3, 2021 and each year following on the First Saturday in July. For questions about vendor spots or parade participation email us at libertyonparade@gmail.com. We might even start planning before Memorial Day weekend next year.

J Neils Firework Show. Photo by Krystal A. Mires.