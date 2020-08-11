LOCAL NEWS

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center continuing to upgrade equipment

Submitted by

Kate Stephens

Heart disease, such as coronary heart disease, heart attack, congestive heart failure, and congenital heart disease, is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. Various tests may be needed to diagnose heart disease; one of the tests that may be required is a stress test. CPMC Cardiopulmonary is excited to announce the arrival of a new and improved cardiac stress testing treadmill.

A stress test, sometimes called a treadmill test or exercise test, helps a doctor find out how well your heart handles work. As your body works harder during the test, it requires more oxygen, so the heart must pump more blood. The test can show if the blood supply is reduced in the arteries that supply the heart. It also helps doctors know the kind and level of exercise appropriate for an individual patient. The stress testing treadmill at CPMC allows for a nuclear stress test or a stress echo test.

The updated machine also has the capability to run Stress ABI’s (Ankle Brachial Index) Testing. ABI is a simple test that compares the blood pressure in the upper and lower limbs. “Adding ABI’s to our current services is a huge benefit for our patients,” states Sarah Hogan, RHT. “It will reduce the need to travel out of the area and is a more in-depth test than the ABI’s that had been used in the past. Anytime we, here at CPMC, are able to increase and advance our services is a big win for our local community and surrounding area.”

At CPMC, the continuation of upgrades to the equipment used and the continuing education of employees allows for the highest quality of care to the patients they serve.

For more information on these tests, or the cardiopulmonary department, please call 283-7191.

Kootenai Valley Christian School Fall 2020 Reopening Plan

Submitted by Ruthanne Dolezal

Kootenai Valley Christian School recognizes the value of students being physically present in the classroom, and we have carefully adopted a plan for reopening. Enrollment is open for Pre-School – High School, 293-2303, www.kvcs.info. KVCS office hours are August 13 & 20, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and August 24 & 25, 1 p.m. Until 3 p.m.

As KVCS begins a new school year on August 26, we will rely on official guidelines and recommendations to maintain the balanced and reasonable precautions needed to operate school as safely as possible.

KVCS safety measures will include procedures for the classroom, PE classes, recess, athletics, Chapel, and all other campus-related activities. All health related policies will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis including review by the local Health Department and also by the School Board at their monthly board meetings.

KVCS will leverage our advantage as a small population school, to maximize social distancing throughout our daily schedule. Students will be kept with their specific group at all times. We will implement strategic sanitizing and cleaning procedures, and train our students to practice personal hygiene, and specific prevention measures to minimize the spread of infectious disease, including COVID.

KVCS will post signage throughout the building that reflects current Montana orders concerning face coverings and social distancing.

Students and staff who show symptoms of illness will remain at home following quarantine guidelines. Drop off and dismissal traffic will be staggered and locker assignments will be strategically distanced.

Parents will be given the option of distance learning.