LOCAL NEWS

Flathead Electric warns for Energy Scams

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) wants to advise the public that some members have received fraudulent phone calls threatening to cut their power off. The imposters ask the consumers to provide credit card or other financial account information and personally identifiable information over the phone. One angle of this scam is to say the consumer owes on his or her account and will have service shut off unless payment information is provided immediately.

The Co-op follows a comprehensive series of procedures with regards to delinquent accounts to find an equitable solution for all concerned before a disconnect is carried out.

Should you receive a call similar to those reported, do not release your personal information and please notify the Co-op. Local law enforcement agencies should also be advised when illegal activity is suspected. In addition, if you are concerned about protecting yourself from identity theft or feel you may be a victim, you can find more information by visiting the Federal Trade Commission’s identity theft site at www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

CPMC welcomes a patient

financial services/business office manager

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is excited to welcome Autumn Smith to the CPMC management team. Autumn has joined the medical center as the Patient Financial Services and Business Office Manager. She is replacing Karen Dinkins who has taken on the challenge of filling a brand-new position at CPMC as the Revenue Cycle Analyst.

Autumn attended Boise State University where she studied Business Administration. She later continued her education to enhance her healthcare career with the University of Phoenix.

She has moved into her role at CPMC seamlessly, coming from a very similar role in Shelby, MT where she was the Director of Patient Financial Services. Autumn also managed the daily functions and operations of the Admissions and Business Office departments at their critical care access hospital.

Brigid Burke, Chief Financial Officer at CPMC, is thrilled to have Autumn on the team. “We are excited to welcome Autumn to Cabinet Peaks and to the South Lincoln County community. Autumn’s previous rural hospital experience and proficiency in our Meditech system has allowed her to hit the ground running. Autumn’s technical ability coupled with her passion for personal and team development and her love for learning, process improvement, and collaboration make her a great fit for the Cabinet Peaks team.”

When asked about her plans for her department at CPMC, Autumn stated “I am eager to be a part of the Admissions and Business Office team. I hope to bring fresh ideas to improve the revenue cycle at CPMC, as well as build on the current processes.” She also states “I am a born and raised Montanan. I take great pride in our beautiful state and all it has to offer. I have always wanted to live in the mountains and am blessed to be able to be here in Libby.”

Autumn moved here with her best friend and husband, Shawn. The have a 13-year-old son and 3 dogs. They spend their time together riding OHV’s, playing in the water, working on house projects, and just enjoying time together.

