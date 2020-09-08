LOCAL NEWS

Senior Life

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Cabinet Peaks Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions is working to raise awareness and educate the community on the risk factors and warning signs of suicide. Talk of suicide should never be dismissed. If you, or someone you know, are thinking of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy and teletherapy program designed to meet the unique needs of senior adults living with symptoms of age-related depression or anxiety, dealing with difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one.

Briana Snyder, Program Director for Senior Life Solutions, said “It is important to reach people early. We know it can be difficult to ask for help, but by educating our community we hope we can show people that it is okay to reach out and ask for help for themselves or a loved one.”

According to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, risk factors are characteristics that make it more likely that someone will consider, attempt, or die by suicide and they are important to be aware of.

Several risk factors may include:

A preexisting mental disorder

Alcohol or substance use disorder

Impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies

Major physical illness

Job or financial loss

Loss of relationship(s)

Access to lethal means

Lack of social support and sense of isolation

Snyder added, “The stigma associated with asking for help and a lack of healthcare, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment can also pose as risk factors to an individual. We work to lessen the stigma and increase access to behavioral healthcare.”

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline also states that knowing these warning signs may help determine if a loved one is at risk for suicide:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Extreme mood swings

For more information, or if an older loved one is in need of help, call Cabinet Peaks Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions program at 406-283-6890.

Submitted by Kate Stephens