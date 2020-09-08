LOCAL NEWS

Project Ascent Board of Directors and main Outdoor Education Instructor had a great Clark Fork Valley Fall Birding Tour on Saturday, Sept. 26. Photo courtesy of Angelo Alderete

2020 flu season:

two

reasons

to get

vaccinated

If an apple a day can keep the doctor away, what will a flu vaccine get you? The answer may be better health today and improved odds of maintaining your brain power in the future.

The risks posed by the flu are pretty self-evident for older adults. Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 35.5 million people in the U.S. contracted the flu, resulting in 34,200 deaths. Of those fatalities, about 75% were among people over age 65. And the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is another reason for concern – again with a higher risk of death for older Americans. The CDC estimates that 79% of deaths from the coronavirus have been among those 65 and older. But, at this time, there is no proven vaccine for the coronavirus. In the meantime, public health experts are urging all people – particularly those over 65 – to not let the coronavirus pandemic cause them to miss getting vaccinated for the seasonal flu. Not only can the flu vaccine both reduce the likelihood that one will catch the flu or the severity of it if it does develop, but there is new research from the Alzheimer’s Association that shows that the flu vaccine (as well as the pneumonia vaccine) can have real benefits in preserving our cognitive health.

Research presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) by researchers at The University of Texas' McGovern Medical School recently showed that receiving at least one flu vaccination was associated with a 17% reduction in Alzheimer's incidence. More frequent flu vaccinations were associated with an additional 13% reduction in Alzheimer's incidence. "If these research findings are upheld in further studies, it will provide accessible and affordable interventions that could significantly reduce the risk of Alzheimer's dementia," said Cabrera. "With 6 million Americans and 22,000 Montanans living with Alzheimer's, every step forward that we make is crucial for improving the health and quality of life for many of our families."

Submitted by Stacy Wirtz

Project Ascent continues mission

By Brian Baxter

Project Ascent, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit corporation based in Thompson Falls, and serving youth and adults in the Lincoln and Sanders Counties areas is continuing it’s mission to bring outdoor education and experiences to the public. The quote they have posted on their website at www.projectascent.org states, “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” This was written by John Muir, and on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Board of Directors of P.A. did just that. Along with one of their main instructors for their Outdoor Educational Programs, the group headed out on a Clark Fork Valley Fall Birding Outing, in the historical areas of exploration by both David Thompson and Captain Clark of the Lewis and Clark team.

The instructor guided the board members through five birding locations, and the team spotted and heard 23 species of birds, found mink, raccoon, elk, and Great Blue heron tracks, as well as identifying 15 species of trees, shrubs, forbs, and water plants. Project Ascent was also approached earlier this year with a partnership opportunity on a fun and interesting project. Avista Corp reached out to the Ascent team to help design a new playground for the Pilgrim Creek Park in Noxon. The entire playground will be redone, and the overall look is a modern take on the natural elements that surround the area. There will also be informational signs on animal tracks, and local flora and fauna, assuring that Project Ascent’s mission will continue to have an impact on all the parks visitors. P.A. received funding and plan to install the new look next spring. For more information or questions about Project Ascent’s activities email projectascentmt@gmail.com.