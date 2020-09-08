LOCAL NEWS

Pumpkin Patch at Swanson Lodge Now Opens for Fall Season

By Stacy Bender

Swanson Lodge Country Retreat welcomed families from across Lincoln County to its First Annual Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festivities this past weekend. Hayrides, a toasty campfire on the pond, haystack climbing, face painting, coloring contests, apple cider, hot cocoa, cotton candy, hot dogs, a Haunted Trail, pumpkin-picking and more were all a part of the inaugural weekend’s activity.

Entry to the patch is free and available every Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm through the month of October. Those who dare to brave the “Haunted Trail” after dark are welcomed to do so from 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings.

Pumpkins are available for purchase at a flat-rate based on size. Tickets for food and activities are available on-site. All transactions at this time are cash only – this may change for future events, but please plan accordingly.

The patch is open rain or shine. Ponchos are available for sale, but patrons are encouraged to prepare for the Fall weather accordingly.

Swanson Lodge has been working closely with the Lincoln County Health Department to ensure a safe and fun time for all. Face masks are required and must be worn by all patrons while in the patch and activity areas and maintaining social-distancing practices.

Whether or not you agree with the mask mandate, lodge management asks that its patrons please respect all the time, money and effort which has gone into ensuring this year’s event remains possible and open for the community to enjoy.

Activities over the coming weeks will vary. Kootenai Kids and Critters of Troy are excitedly expected to bring a petting zoo to the grounds during the last two weeks in October. All are welcomed to call ahead for more information on each weekend’s schedule. Please contact Paul at 360-281-0129

The Swanson Lodge Country Retreat is located at 1021 Swanson Lodge Road in Troy. More information can also be found by visiting the lodge’s Facebook page

Left: Wyatt and Jackson Hilliard, 5 and 2 years-old, show off the pumpkins they’d picked to carry home from opening day at the patch. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Local named 2021 Montana Saddle Club Association’s Senior Princess

By Stacy Bender

Recently crowned 2021 MCSA’s Senior Princess, Ashley Freese,. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian.

As this past season’s riding events unfolded, Ashley Freese of Libby decided to officially throw her hat into the arena and vie for the title of the 2021 MSCA Senior Princess. No stranger to the process, previously crowned Junior Princess of the saddle club, Freese knew what to expect going into this year’s competition.

Royalty candidates find themselves addressing the crowd via self-introductions at several events throughout the season. During state competition, held in Libby over this past Labor Day Weekend, Ashley and her fellow candidates then sold raffle tickets, helped work the arena between their scheduled events and passed out final awards to their fellow competitors.

A panel of secret judges had kept note of each candidate’s horsemanship, attire, personality, public speaking skills, stall decoration and upkeep. At any given moment the candidates could be asked a pop-up question regarding equitation, O-Mak-See, and/or general knowledge about the arena atmosphere as a whole.

A freshman at Libby High School, Freese can be found in a multitude of athletic and competitive settings during the schoolyear – cheerleading, volleyball, basketball and track. Yet no matter the extra-curricular season at-hand, one task remains constant in Ashley’s life. She and her quarter horse, Breezy, can always be found working diligently towards their next collective goal.

Following the MSCA’s 2020 O-Mok-See State Finals this year, the due was rewarded for their dedication to the sport with 1st place awards in both pair poles and team arena trials. 5th place finishes in the national flag and polo turn trials were awarded to Freese and Breezy. To cap it all off, Ashley then found herself crowned the 2021 MSCA Senior Princess.

“I love O-Mok-See so much!” wrote Ashley in a note following her recognition. “One of my favorite parts is traveling around to different arenas and meeting new people and making friends. Being in royalty really helps me reach out and talk to more people than I normally would. And the friendships with the other girls are always long-lasting. We are family.”

Ashley started riding when she was just three years-old. Her first partner was an Icelandic horse named Blicka. Over the years, she has since competed with three of her own horses and borrowed a couple of friend’s horses on occasion.

“I enjoy training my horses,” said Ashley. “This is my first season with Breezy. We placed in five games at State this year and I’m hoping to take her to Nationals next July. Our goal is to place overall at that event.” Now running in the 12 – 15-year old age division, Freese has experienced overall placement at Nationals once before, in the 8 – 11-year old division.

When asked what experience stands-out as a highlight from her riding career thus far, Freese noted she is proud to have never been bucked off of her own horse. “I’ve been bucked by every one of my horses, but never been bucked off, “ Ashley shared, “Until that one time with my mom in a pair race.” And to what does she attribute the feat? “I guess I just have a good seat,” she remarked with a giggle.

Freese’s 2021 MSCA Senior Princess duties are set to include attending a Spring Meeting in February of 2021 where events for the upcoming season will be established. She will give a presentation at that time, sharing with the committee what she has been doing over the winter season and what her plans are for the 2021 competitive arenas.

She will represent the MSCA at various parades and events held across the state, will present various flags withing multiple arenas, and will participate in community outreach right here in her hometown while representing the association. In addition to those obligations, Ashley also hopes to raise monies in support of future MSCA Royalty events where various scholarships and awards will continue to be presented.

“I would like to thank all of my friends, family, and sponsors for the support they have given me this past season,” said Ashley. “And if anyone who would like to help in supporting the MSCA royalty program, please let me know.”

Those wishing to learn more about the program and/or to support the experience of future candidates may contact Freese at libbyscloset@gmail.com, RE: MSCA Royalty.

