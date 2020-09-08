Local News

Libby Loggers Cross-Country athletes close-out 2020 season

The LHS Cross-Country Team, comprised of 15 athletes who traveled to the State Finals held at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell this past Saturday, pushed themselves through the early Winter elements at play and successfully finished what will likely go down as one of the most challenging and difficult season’s the distance-runners have ever encountered. “I could not be more proud of the grit this team demonstrated and the amazing progress they accomplished individually out there in the field this year,” shared Head Coach, Rodd Zeiler, upon returning to town and thawing out from this year’s State experience

Troy City Council meets

Oct. 21

Troy City Council met on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., and after the Pledge of Allegiance, the group got down to business. First item on the agenda was an examination of claims, and after a brief discussion on the charges for the Troy gravel pit and the Troy Fire Department phone and inter-net charges the claims were approved. Next, the minutes of the Sept. 16 meeting were also approved. Following was a discussion of the Pathfinder Appraisals memo of Oct. 13, that referenced appraisals and bids on industrial / office buildings in Troy.

This discussion focused on the Annex Building, where the Troy Ambulance Group would like to expand. The TCC is checking on specifics, and how to proceed in the near future. Variables they are looking into include value, entities, lease options, and potential purchase. This item was tabled by the TCC until Nov. 18 meeting, at which time they will have more information.

Next, Resolution No. 2020-785, for approval of BARSAA Funds, which are bridge and road safety and accountability program funds, was approved by the council. Succeeding BARSAA discussion was a group consensus on approving a Warranty Line Program Agreement between the City of Troy, and Utility Service Partners, concerning sewer and water lines. City of Troy Police Department reported that two officers attended interview training last month, and that it was extremely valuable training. The department was busy winterizing patrol cars and ordering winter tires. The department report included a note that Halloween was occurring on a Saturday this year, and that Covid-19 considerations are still an important safety concern.

As far as Grant Programs, the STEP Grant was submitted for reimbursement, and the BPV Grant was awarded for officer equipment. Clint Taylor, Power Manager in Troy reported his department has been busy replacing blown fuses and dealing with trees damaged by recent wind storms. The crews have been removing branches, trimming, and removing trees. Power crews have also been upgrading and installing meter service, and repairing lights along the walking paths and in town. Some work has been done on the new hire position, and crews are busy working on this years Christmas tree.

Dave Norman’s Dept. of Public Works crews are assisting County Road crews with chip-sealing streets, and they are working on the cemetery well and maintenance. DPW personnel have also been pouring concrete for the sewer sampling site, and the cemetery sign. As well as building a roof on the sewer sample site. Norman’s crews are working on general tasks to make sure things are tight for the Dept. of Labor’s compliance inspection, and assisting with the areas Christmas tree lights.

Councilman T.J. Boswell brought up the need for the Troy Fire Dept. to seriously upgrade the equipment, process, facility, and compressor systems to fill and refill oxygen tanks for local fire-fighters to help their performance and safety. Boswell is currently checking into availability of contractors to help update things, grants to assist with funding, and a potential fund-raising event to help our fire personnel fulfill these needs.

The entire council present also discussed ideas and methodologies to successfully adapt Troy’s Christmas Tree Lighting and kid’s events to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The council committed to consult with the local schools and to come up with a working plan in the near future. If you would like to help with ideas and events this Christmas, call City Hall and speak with City Clerk Tracy Rebo at 295-4151.

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian

Educational horizons open with Running Start

Palmer further shared that, “ It created an opportunity then for those students, if they wanted to, to pursue college education that second semester of their senior year, not just

running start but we’re talking about full time. So that’s one of the unanticipated benefits of the way our schedule was developed. We hadn’t seen that one coming but it’s lovely when it happens that way. So our seniors if they’re able to finish their course work before the second semester that flathead starts then we would consider them to be running start students and would fully fund them to do their first semester of college at the Lincoln Country campus, or in a few cases, to the flathead campus in Kalispell. However, that one has to go through administrative review to make sure that the student is prepared to have that level of independence and do the course work.”

Samuel Garrison, a senior at troy high school, shares what it is that he’s hoping to get out of this opportunity. “I just wanna get my basic requirements done at Lincoln County Campus and then go to a college I’m actually interested in. I just feel like it will be easier to do it in a smaller setting rather than a big one.”

Palmer emphasizes that, “ The only downside of running start classes is that if students fail the courses or withdraw from them then they are contractually obligated to refund the school the money that paid for their tuition. Because these classes are already free to the students. That means somebody is already paying for them, and in this case, it’s the taxpayers. In order to be responsible to the taxpayers and accountable for those dollars, students and their parents sign an agreement that says if they drop the courses or if they fail them, they’ll reimburse the district that money; that’s the painful reality. But for most student’s we don’t have to worry about that.”

With all the information collected from the staff and students of Troy High School, it is clear that this pandemic has created a rare and beneficial opportunity for the students. This new format of education could end up being a model for future generations of seniors.

By Troy HS Student, Gabriella Pallister, The Montanian.