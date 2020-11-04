LOCAL NEWS

Cabinet Peaks

Medical Center

acquires new

resuscitation training doll

Neonatal resuscitation is an emergency procedure focused on supporting the approximately 10% of newborn babies who do not readily begin breathing at birth, putting them at risk of irreversible organ injury and death. Through positive airway pressure, and in severe cases, chest compressions medical personnel can often stimulate babies to begin breathing on their own. At Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, obstetrical nurses and respiratory therapists are certified in a wide variety of programs such as Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP), S.T.A.B.L.E., Basic Life Support (BLS), and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support. (ACLS).

Along with certification and training, these employees can now experience hands-on instruction thanks to the new Rescue Baby Anne. Baby Anne will be used to improve education as she allows staff to perform real life, real time resuscitation which includes bag mask ventilation, intubation, compressions, IV IO placement, and much more. CPMC Cardiopulmonary Manager, Alan Carmignani, RT states, “When important skills are not regularly used, people have a tendency to lose their efficiency which can result in costly mistakes. CPMC has long had an adult Rescue Buddy Bob, and we have been able to simulate real life situation in adult patients. By having Rescue Anne, our staff can practice a life like simulation on infants as well. While Neonatal pediatric codes are rare at CPMC, the new Rescue Baby Anne will allow our staff to maintain a high level of skills in the event they are needed, improving outcomes for Lincoln County residents and family.”

Submitted by Kate Stephens

New recusation “Baby Anne” at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. Photo courtesy of Kate Stephens.

Kootenai Valley Christian School’s Rake-a-thon

On October 23, Kootenai Valley Christian School held its second annual Rake-a-thon. Preschool-12th grade students went out and raked leaves of thirty yards in Libby. Attached are pictures of Mrs. Morgan’s preschool class, and Mrs. Donnerberg’s 1st and Second grade class working hard before the snow hit. Submitted by Tara

Niemi

Christmas gifts locally for your outdoors man

By Brian Baxter

It’s getting closer to that time to give that special outdoorsman something he’ll like, so why not shop locally and support our area business folks. Here’s a few ideas and places to check out where you’ll likely find something for that nature loving gentleman. Start off the new year for him with a cool calendar for 2021. Local photographer Bob Hosea now has a Troy-Libby calendar and a Kootenai Falls and Kootenai River version as well. See his website at thebobfactor.com. Area photographer Randy Beacham has his Yaak Country Calendar, cards, and stationary out now also. See Beacham’s web page at randybeacham.photoshelter.com. Both these guys have prints and framed photography also. Every outdoorsy fellow digs knives, and can always use another one especially if its top quality made. V Nives Products at the corner of East Fourth St. and Mineral Ave. has hunting, pocket, survival knives, kitchen-chef and outdoor camping knives. Also multi-functional tools and C.R.A.B. devices. Call 253-987-8900, stop by, or see their website of same name. Real Art Works in Troy, at 600 East Missoula Ave. has Don Jones photographs (donaldmjones.com), birch baskets, antler art, gift cards, and woodworking among other art. See their website at realartworkstroymt.com. Libby Sports at 204 West Ninth St., you name it they’ve got it. See their FB page Libby Sports Center. Stop by and wish Ardell Happy 85 years. Mac’s Market and Sporting Goods is at 1427 Hwy. 37, on your way out to the mountains or the river. Check out their guns, ammo, binoculars, spotting scopes, and fishing tackle. See their FB page of the same name. Homesteaders Ranch and Feed is located at 30938 Hwy. 2 and has ranch wear, outdoor clothing, health hut, farming needs, and working man’s clothing. Check their FB page at Homesteaders rocks. Linehan Outfitting Company at 35309 Yaak River Road is an authorized Orvis dealer, carrying Orvis fishing gear and more. Check out LOC’s web page for more info. Dave Blackburn’s Kootenai Angler shop is at the River Bend Restaurant out on 13546 Hwy. 37. Take a peek at the fly fishing shop, which also has swag, hats, fishing shirts, flies, rods, and reels. See FB page at Dave Blackburn’s Kootenai Angler. Booze and Bait in Troy is at 315 East Missoula Ave., and has a selection of A to Z sporting goods with a down home attitude. Their FB page is at Booze n Bait. Montana Gallery USA, American Made Gifts and Crafts is located at 33866 Hwy. 2 in Libby and has a variety of colorful, nature themed items including log furniture, paintings, framed photos, hats, sweaters, coffee / tea mugs, and Christmas stockings. The FB page is at Montana gallery USA. Remember to have some fun shopping locally, and that a big part of the joy of the season is in the giving.