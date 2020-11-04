LOCAL NEWS

Free meals for children

During phase 0 in two or more School buildings. Meals will be delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays by Harlow’s Bus service. This delivery option will be on the big yellow buses and arrive approximately four hours later than the normal morning pick up. Children do not have to be present for meal pick-up. Parents may pick up for their children. Free meals are also available to children 18 years and younger who are not enrolled in the ditrect. This includes younger children who are not in school yet, children who are enrolled in other districts and children who are homeschooled. Students are eligible weather they are doing in-person learning at school, virtual/ remote learning at home or homeschooled learning.

Submitted by Ellen Mills

Swamped Project

Virtual Open House

The Libby Ranger District of the Kootenai National Forest will be hosting an Open House for the Swamped project occurring on the Libby Ranger District. The project area, in general, is located southeast of Libby, Montana and east of Highway 2 to the divide with the Fisher River and extending from Elliot Creek to lands near Arabian Lane.

Potential project activities would focus on trending forest vegetation towards desired conditions, forest health issues (insects and disease), hazardous fuels reduction, and restoration activities and may include vegetation and road management, watershed improvements, and noxious weed treatments. Activities may also include the creation of openings greater than 40 acres in size as well as treatments within old growth habitat.

The Open House is intended to provide an opportunity for interested parties to learn about the project area, ask questions, and participate in the planning process. The date and time for virtual open house is December 2, 2020 from 1p.m. 2p.m. The Presentation materials will be posted to the project website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58810.

In keeping with precautionary measures to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be holding this Open House virtually by Microsoft Teams. Online attendance to the Open House is encouraged, which will require an email address to receive the meeting invitation. Presentation materials and meeting information will be provided with the meeting link prior to the Open House. A call-in number can be provided for audio only attendance. For more information or you if you are interested in attending the Open House, please send a request to Mandy Rockwell, project leader, at 293-7773 or mandy.rockwell@usda.gov.

Submitted by Willie Sykes

Registration open

Montana’s Wolf

Trapper

online

certification

course

Dec. 8

Before setting a wolf trap in Montana, a person must successfully complete either a Montana FWP or Idaho offered trapper education and certification course. Trappers who already have successfully completed a wolf trapping education and certification course in Montana or Idaho do not need to retake the course. To sign up for the free online course, visit https://www.register-ed.com/programs/montana/102-montana-wolf-trapping-certification-class. **You cannot show up at a Wolf Trapping Certification Class without registering first.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanain

Roundup for Safety grant will enhance protection for Posse members

A $10,000 Roundup for Safety grant will help protect members of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse, by providing them with bullet-proof vests. As an independent volunteer organization, they are responsible for obtaining their own equipment. Approximately 60 uniformed members now assist on emergency calls to secure crime and fire scenes, warrant searches, onsite detention services at the hospital, and patrol. The Posse works most of the larger public gatherings in our Valley as well.

In addition to the Posse grant, Flathead Electric Cooperative’s Roundup for Safety Board also awarded grants for the following safety related community projects, bringing the total awarded at the November meeting to $25,525:

Libby Wrestling Club – $5,000 for wrestling mats, and

Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the extra money going into a fund for community nonprofit safety projects. The Co-op is grateful to all who participate in enhancing the safety of our community. For additional information about the program, call Wendy Ostrom Price at 406-751-1820 or visit www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup.

Submitted by Wendy Ostrom Price