LOCAL NEWS

Chronic Wasting

Disease Sample

Station flooded as season comes to a close

By Stacy Bender

“Last weekend we completed about 130 tests,” shared Diamond as a continuous line of successful hunters pulled in for test submissions on the final weekend of the 2020 Hunting Season. “By the time we wrap up this weekend, we are going to more than double that number.”

While final results for Chronic Wasting Disease detected within Lincoln County this year are still several days from being officially recorded, those wishing to access all data for the 2020 season may do so by visiting http://fwp.mt.gov/ and clicking the CWD Chronic Wasting Disease tab for more information.

Erica Luchik and Megan Diamond of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks sample the lymph nodes on a recently harvested buck submitted for CWD testing at the Hwy 2 sampling station in Libby on Sunday, November 29.

Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day; The Lessons of Pearl Harbor

By Brian Baxter

In both the worlds of boxing and martial arts, it is continually stressed to always maintain some types of guards, and it is also consistently emphasized to never drop your guards. Because one moment of relaxing or slacking in your self discipline can cost you the match, the tournament, the street fight, or your life. The leaders and peoples of the greatest country the world has ever known, the United States of America can never forget the harsh example of the attack on the U.S. Naval Base in Hawaii. The cost would be at the minimum, at least a tripling negative effect of the loss of world peace, our country, and the mortality and wounding of our citizens.

Historians generally agree that Japanese Admiral Yamamoto conceived the Pearl Harbor attack and Captain Genda planned it. Two major things induced these individuals in their devious plan. The first was a prophetic book titled The Great Pacific War, written in 1925 by a British naval authority named Hector Bywater. The basis of the story was a realistic account of a conflict between Japan and the U.S. that starts with the Japanese annihilation of the United States fleet and continues to a Japanese attack on Guam and the Philippines. Although a fiction book, Yamamoto convinced himself and Captain Genda that this could actually be done, by citing the second thing, the British Royal Air Force success of attacking and crippling the Italian fleet at Taranto on Nov. 11, 1940. At this point, the U.S. had not entered the war.

Another important part of the lessons of Pearl Harbor is to take seriously any perceived threat, whether military or social. On Dec. 6, 1941 U.S. sources intercepted a Japanese message asking about ship movements and berthing positions at the Pearl. The lady cryptologist handed the message to her boss who said he would get back to her on Monday, Dec. 8, 1941. And on Sunday the Dec. 7 radar operator on the island of Oahu spotted a large group of aircraft on his screen heading towards the island. He immediately called his supervisor who remarked that it was more than likely a group of U.S. B-17 bombers, and told him not to worry about it. It was not, and they should have.

Including killed and wounded, there were extensive casualties not to mention destruction of naval and air power. There were 2,718 Navy, 582 Army, 178 Marine, and 103 civilian casualties for a total of 3,581.

It is of utmost importance, for the legal citizens of this country to remember the lessons of Pearl Harbor, and to keep in mind that we are a nation of different peoples. People that have come here from all over the world, diverse, but united. A land of opportunity where we can pool the best of all our resources to be the best. And to stay strong, alert, and not drop our guard. To never let another Pearl Harbor happen. To remember this on Dec. 7, most surely must be what those killed in World War Two, and all our wars, would ask us if they could.