LOCAL NEWS

Citizens sought for Lincoln County

Recourse

Advisory Committee

The RACs are to consist of 15 members representing a wide array of interests. The committee’s duties include reviewing proposed forest management projects in accordance with Title II of the Act and making funding recommendations to the Forest Service, coordinating with land management agency officials, and providing opportunities for interested parties to participate in the project development process.

Committee members are sought to work collaboratively with other interests for the long-term benefit of National Forest System lands. The nomination period ends January 22, 2021.

The RACs create mechanisms for local community collaboration with federal land managers in recommending projects to be conducted on federal lands or that will benefit resources on federal lands.

The geographic boundaries of the RACs in northwest Montana are proposed to be aligned with county boundaries. The boundary of this RAC would cover Lincoln County. The Kootenai National Forest’s contact person is Katie Andreessen 293-6211.

Committee members serve a three-year term without compensation, but may be reimbursed for travel and per diem expenses. Meetings are generally held quarterly at locations within the geographic area the RAC serves.

Members must reside within the State in which the RAC is located and preferably within the RAC’s geographic boundary. Prospective members are advised that membership on a RAC calls for a commitment of time and energy.

Specifically, the composition of the RAC is to be balanced according to the following three interest categories identified in the Act.

Group A: organized labor, developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle users, or commercial recreation, Energy and mineral development, Commercial timber industry, Federal grazing permit holders or land use permit holders within the RAC area

Group B: Nationally recognized environmental organizations, Regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations, Dispersed recreation activities, Archaeological and historical interests, Nationally or regionally recognized wild horse or burro groups.

Group C: State-elected office holders or their designee, County or local elected office holders, American Indian tribal representatives from tribes within or adjacent to RAC areas, School officials or teachers, Citizens representing the affected public at large.

The application process involves completing one federal form which is available at the Kootenai National Forest Supervisor’s Office. For application pick up and because of COVID-19, please call the front desk at 293-6211 and give Ian or Destiny your info and an application will be sent out to you. Please send completed application packets by January 22, 2021 to:

Katie Andreessen, Kootenai National Forest, 31374 U.S. Highway 2 West, Libby, MT 59923

Nominees will be evaluated based on their education, training, and experience working with the interest area they represent, their knowledge of the geographic area covered by the RAC, their demonstrated commitment to collaborative resource decision-making, and their contribution to the balance and diversity of the RAC.

Equal opportunity practices, in line with USDA policies, will be followed in all membership appointments to the committee. To ensure that the recommendations of the committee have taken into account the needs of the diverse groups served by the Department, membership will include, to the extent practicable, individuals with demonstrated ability to represent minorities, women, and persons with disabilities.

Submitted by Willie Sykes

Christmas came early for nine

non-profits in South

Lincoln County

Christmas came early for nine non-profits in South Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Community Foundation recently gave out grants totaling $9,000 from an endowment started in 1999 by a group of community minded individuals. Each year, for the last 19 years the foundation has given grants for a total approaching $220,000 to qualifying non-profits.

Several of those far-sighted individuals still serve on that board: Paula-Darko Hensler, Chair of the Board, Jim Seifert, Secretary/Treasurer and Linda Gerard. Other members of the current board are Allison Lundin, Marvin Sather, Bernie Cassidy and Timory Peel.

The worthy organizations who are recipients of the grants for 2020 and the amounts and uses follow. Kootenai Pets for Life received $500 for transportation costs of animals. The Libby Community Inter Agencies received $1,000 for freezers for their safe houses. Kootenai Cross Country Ski Club received $1,000 for skis for youth in need and Cabinet Medical Center received $1,000 for a D & C Surgery machine. In Troy, the Troy Chamber of Commerce received $500 for 4th of July Banners, the Troy Museum received $1,000 for an exit door, Troy Public Schools received $1,500 toward their track project, Troy Farmers Market received $1,000 for tokens and operations equipment and the Troy Food Pantry received $1,500 for food for those in need.

LCCF is very proud of what they are able to do for our communities. The $220,000 given out in the past 19 years exceeds what is currently in the endowment that funds the grants. The Foundation always welcomes gifts of all kinds. There are tax advantages for certain kinds of endowed giving. If you have questions about the foundation and giving, they can be directed to Paula Darko-Hensler at pdhensler@gmail.com. They are hoping to hear from individuals who support this cause. LCCF belongs to our communities and exists to do good, for now and into the future.

Submitted by Paula Darko-Hensler

Animal pelt tagging and reporting

requirements

Wolf Hunters and trappers must call in their harvest within 24 hours. If the hide and skull are retained, they must be brought in for inspection and pelt tagging within ten days. Lion Hunters must call in their harvest within 12 hours. They must bring it in for inspection and pelt tagging within ten days. Furbearers Trappers must call in their harvest of bobcat, otter, swift fox, fisher, and marten within 24 hours. Bobcat, otter, fisher, and swift fox are required to be inspected and pelt-tagged within ten days of the calendar close of the season. Tagging and inspection are no longer required for marten. Tagging locations in Northwest Mont. are, FWP Region one Office, Kalispell: Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment, 752-5501. Lincoln County (Libby): By appointment, call 291-0568 or 291-1954 Sanders County, (Thompson Falls): By appointment, call 752-5501. Tobacco Valley (Eureka): By appointment, call 882-4109 or 250-1042.

Harvest Reporting Line: 1-877-FWP-WILD

(1-877-397-9453).

Submitted by Dillon Tabish