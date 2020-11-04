LOCAL NEWS

Be sure to see next week’s edition of The Montanian – Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Look for an update on Covid-19 here in Lincoln County, a visit with the County Health Officer on what to expect as the New Year begins, and more on when future vaccinations might become more readily available for all here in Lincoln County. Photo courtesy of Jana Hall

First Covid-19 Vaccines Arrive For Frontline Workers in Lincoln County

By Stacy Bender

The state is providing training to administer the vaccines today,” shared Kate Stephens, Public Information Officer of Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, on Monday, December 21.

Just days later, Dr. Jana Hall of Libby found herself one of the first healthcare workers in Lincoln County to receive the first two-shot dose of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine. “I am proud to have gotten my COVID shot today,” Hall exclaimed through a local social media support group for those affected by the virus.

Following contraction of the virus in early October and several exposures since given the nature of her work, Hall fully understands the unpredictable nature of the Covid-19 virus still at play. In an email exchange on Sunday evening, she wrote further of her Christmas Eve immunization, “I am proud to be a part of the solution to this pandemic and to be a part of this group called healthcare workers that have been working tirelessly nationwide to treat those affected by Covid-19 while continuing to care for all those we have always treated in our daily practices.”

Hall is due to receive her second dose of the Moderna vaccine in one month’s time. Aside from a sore arm which lasted for about two days, she reported having no further adverse effects. “Getting the vaccine has made me really hopeful as the New Year approaches that we might start to be able to return to some of our normal activities – eventually. However, until then I will continue to wear my mask, wash my hands, and social distance by avoiding large groups… and encourage others to continue following those same guidelines.”

“As laid out by the immunization advisory board, the first set of vaccinations we have been granted will be administered to our local healthcare workers,” Kate Stephens of CPMC had also reported. “But we want the community to rest assured that we are working on a plan for any doses that might remain. If that happens, none of the vaccinations received through our initial shipment request will go to waste.”

Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor roll students for fall semester 2020

Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2020.

There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level

credits. This honor roll list was current as of Dec. 22 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.

The 1,546 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below.

The Dean’s List includes the 3,834 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester. Libby: India Croucher, Abigail Ennenga, Timothy

Goodman, Kyra Lauer, Samantha Miller*, Trey Thompson, Laine Young Troy: Kayleen Kidwell.

Submitted by MSU News