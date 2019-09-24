LOCAL NEWS AND NEWS BRIEFS

Early spring birding in

Libby,

March 28

Libby Hostel Base Camp is sponsoring a late winter – early spring birding program for beginners and experienced birders meeting at 9 a.m. in the Viking room at the Venture Inn at 1015 West 9th Street, U.S. Highway 2 in Libby. We will begin the day with a brief morning session to discuss birding techniques and take a quick look at some handouts for participants with valuable birding information. Following that half-hour briefing, we will immediately head to the field locations, and explore at least three different sites of diverse habitats to scope for resident, migrating, and irruptive species. Folks coming in from out of town desiring accommodations can call the Venture Inn, at (406)293-7711, or the Country Inn at (406) 293-2092, and mention you are attending this class for a discount on your room.

Please come prepared for the day with full gas tanks, appropriate clothing, good footwear, lunch, water, binoculars, spotting scopes, cameras, sense of humor, and a pocket field birding guide if you have one. We will be road touring, doing stop and hops, and taking one or two short walks of less than one half mile round trip each on private land. We will also discuss habitats and look for bird and mammal tracks. Instructors are both book smart and field savvy, educated, experienced, and know the areas well. Slots are limited to ten people, to keep the group small, quiet, and to provide individual coaching and attention. We’ll wrap up the birding day around 3 p.m. Registration fee for Lincoln County residents is thirty dollars, and for all others is fifty dollars. For more information and to register email b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call (406) 291-2154.

Submitted by Brian Baxter

Libby Native first LHS

graduate

Inducted into MHA Hall of Fame

Gary Peck became the first Libby Logger inducted into the Montana High School Association Hall of Fame as an “Old Timer” inductee, a special category for athletes who graduated more than 50 years ago. He is best remembered for leading the Libby Loggers football team to an undefeated season in 1961. During that season he scored 157 points for the Loggers in just eight games as a triple threat quarterback/tailback who also punted, returned punts and kicked field goals and extra points.

On the basketball court in 1961 he scored 756 points, which was the second most all-time, and his number of made shots (field goals) for his career and the 1960-1961 season still rank in the top ten in state history. He led the Northwest Divisional Class B Tournament in scoring as a sophomore, the Class B State Tournament in Scoring as a sophomore and broke the three game all-class scoring record in the State Tournament his senior season.

After a brief stint at the University of Minnesota, Peck went on to accept a full ride football scholarship to the University of Montana. During his time with the Grizzlies he was a multi-sport threat as well. He was part of the highest scoring UM team in history and won a the Big Sky Conference Team Championship in golf.

Peck was joined by six other inductees from around the state as the 2020 induction class into the MSHA Hall of Fame.

By Mati Bishop, The Montanian

New DAV van at the Legion

On Wednesday March 11, the American Legion invited the press to come view their new Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Transport van.

The ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary, unit #97 wrote in a press release, “We would like to thank the businesses, organizations, and all the individuals that whole heartedly supported our Hunter’s Ball. The monetary donations and the items given for auction and raffles.”

Due to this generosity of our amazing community the Legion Auxiliary was able to write a $3,000 check towards the purchase of the County’s new DAV transport van.

The DAV transport van will provide transportation for our Veterans to their medical appointments.

“Our Veterans were there for our country, and we need to be there for them now.” Terry Pitcher wrote in the Auxiliary’s press release.

By McKenzie Williams, The Montanian

Remp Sand and Gravel now known as Couenour Trucking

By McKenzie Williams

Kaylee and Jake Cohenour pose in front of the old Remp Dump Truck with its new Cohenour decals. Photo by McKenzie Williams, The Montanain.

Remp Sand and Gravel was previously owned by Rusty and Kathy Remp. The well-known business will now be known as Cohenour Trucking. The company has been in Remp ownership since 1964. In 1995, Rusty and his brother Ron Remp bought the business from their parents, Ray and Iris Remp, which they ran together. Russ and Kathy have run the business along with their sons Shane and Tyler, and the help of the Remp Sand and Gravel crew, Ericka, Eric, John, Dave, Dan, and Annie. It has been a true family business in the Libby community for over 40 years.

Jake and Kaylee Cohenour purchased the business on Jan. 1. Kathy Remp had been running the business after her late husband Rusty passed away in May of 2018; they were married for more than 40 years.

The Cohenour’s who purchased the business had a great relationship with the Remps. Kaylee told the Montanian, “Rusty has known Jake for years and he is responsible for getting Jake in a dump truck, they have always worked well together.”

Jake had started working with Rusty shortly after graduating high school here in Libby. He had moved around from various companies, but Remp Sand and Gravel is where he always came back. The couple is excited to be a part of such a big legacy. “We want to keep Rusy’s memory alive, and continue the Remp family legacy,” they said.

Along with the business they bought some of Remp’s machinery and vehicles. They currently have two dump trucks, a low boy, and a belly dump. They also have the excavator, roller, and blade.

Cohenour Trucking will be offering some of the same services and some new ones. The company will offer specialty landscaping material, contract trucking, truck repair on semis, road maintenance, and new construction. The rock crushing will no longer be available.

The couple looks forward to serving the community. Cohenour said, “We want to serve the community as well as Rusty and Kathy.”

Cohenour Trucking is located at 30711 US HWY 2 and they are open for business. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m seasonally. For more information call 293-5573.