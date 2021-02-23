LOCAL NEWS & ANNOUCEMENTS

Coronavirus vaccination appointments for Veterans continue in Libby

Public Service Announcement

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center

The Department of Veterans Affairs Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is vaccinating Veterans with the Moderna vaccine in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

VA staff are calling Veterans and – based on CDC guidelines – prioritizing Veteran patients by age groups and other high-risk health conditions. Among the Veterans currently being called are those living throughout the VA’s rural 64,000 sq. mile “catchment area” where more than 28,000 Veterans are already enrolled in VA health care.

The catchment area includes NW Mont., the Idaho Panhandle, and North Central and Eastern Wash. Only Veterans with appointments scheduled by authorized VA staff are currently being scheduled to receive the Moderna vaccine.

In addition to providing the vaccine at the clinic, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) is also staging at VFW Post #1548, located at 114 W. 2nd St. on the following dates to complete scheduled vaccination appointments for Veterans: February 23-25, March 1-3, March 29-30, and April 26-27.

*Note: if/when VFW Post #1548 is closed, VA will attempt to provide exterior restroom facilities for VA staff and Veterans. In addition, please do not call the Libby VFW Post or the VA clinic in Libby, MT to attempt to schedule vaccination appointments.

Currently, VA is not offering or providing a “walk-in” service for Veterans interested in the coronavirus vaccine. Veterans who do not want to wait for an appointment through VA can also seek the vaccination through their own primary care provider, local public health office, or participating pharmacies.

Through VA, Veterans are being scheduled for their first and second appointments, 28-days apart at the time of their direct call from the VA. Once scheduled, Veterans should allow 30-minutes for the vaccination appointment which will include receipt of the vaccine, documentation, and an observation period to check for any possible side-effects.

The VA Medical Center has also instituted a new Veteran Vaccination Information (listen-only) “hotline” at (509) 434-7979 to update callers on which categories, age group of Veterans, and locations of vaccine clinics and/or MMU support are currently being offered.

As always during the pandemic, VA requires Veterans to wear masks and follow all social and physical-distancing protocols while being treated or provided the vaccine.

For further information, please refer to www.spokane.va.gov and the coronavirus information maintained on the homepage and at www.facebook.com/vaspokane.

Medicare Fraudulent Caller Alert

Press Release

We have received reports of scammers pretending to be Medicare personnel calling to update information over the phone. The callers ask if a person has received their new Medicare card and then ask for the number and the dates of enrollment from the card.

They may reference real details about the cards. For instance, one person was asked if their card was “blue on the top, white in the middle, and red on the bottom.”

If you are on Medicare, be aware: Medicare does not call people to update or upgrade their Medicare information. If somebody calls you to tell you they are with Medicare, they are lying. It’s another Medicare scam.

This scam is active in Montana and several people have given away their Medicare numbers already. Please be on alert, calls have been reported in multiple counties.

If you receive this call, hang up and call Montana Senior Medicare Patrol, or SMP, at (800)-551-3191.

Medicare will never call people to ask for or check their Medicare number.

Hunting and Fishing license year begins March 1

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has issued a reminder that the new license year opens March 1. All 2021 hunting and fishing licenses will be on sale and beginning at 5 a.m.

Applications for permits and special licenses. The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Applications for most species – deer, elk, antelope, deer B, elk B, antelope B, moose, sheep, goat, bison, bear, turkey – can be made beginning March 1.

To purchase your 2021 license, log on at http://fwp.mt.gov.

Most FWP offices will also be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The licensing call center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 1 through April 1; after April 1, hours return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the call center at 406-444-2950.

**Please remember, a valid email address is required when applying for a special license permit.

“In Search of Study and Winter”

Hosted by

Libby Hostel Base Camp

Join us on Saturday, Feb. 27, for “In Search and Study of Winter.” This day will include a combination of safe space winter strolls and road tours to observe and appreciate our seasonal surroundings. Along the route, we will visit private land sites including riverside, creek, wetland, forest habitats and birding viewpoints to observe and discuss winter birding, animal and bird tracks – sign and scat, and evergreen and other deciduous vegetation.

This small group, limited to eight participants, will travel in personal vehicles to make various roadside stops and take a few short walks or mini-hikes less than one mile in round-trip distance. A brief history of the Salish-Kootenai Peoples, and David Thompson’s party will also be shared.

The group will depart on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m. from Riverfront Park in Libby. A brief review of the day’s plan will be held under the large timber frame shelter. Please arrive with a full tank of gas, water, lunch, appropriate layers of clothing and boots for the weather, hats and gloves, binoculars, cameras, and any bird, track, and plant field guide books you might have. Snowshoes are welcome if you have them. Wrap-up time will be approximately 3 p.m.

For more information or to register for the day, please email: b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.

Time to count those cows (and critters)

Livestock Reports Due March 1

Montanans have just a few more weeks to report the number of each type of livestock they own in order to pay the yearly per capita fees set by the Montana Board of Livestock.

Livestock reports are due March 1.

Owners can report online at:

ReportYourLivestock.mt.gov.

Livestock owners must report what they owned as of Feb. 1.

If you reported last year but no longer own livestock, you still need to submit a report form to let us know your count is zero.

Owners preferring a paper reporting form can download at MTRevenue.gov

or call (406) 444-6900.

Per capita payments due May 31.