LOCAL NEWS & BRAIN GAMES

Troy skatepark starts fundraiser for skateboarding pro & Montana native

By Matt Holloway &

Ashley South

The Troy Montana Skatepark has had some major improvements over the summer months. The City of Troy, Dreamland Skateparks, and the Troy Skatepark Committee has worked hard to finish existing ramps and to add new features to the park.

During the spring of 2022, Dreamland Skateparks will break ground to add a large skate bowl, pump track, multiple ramps, and DIY section to the park. The park will be designed as a competition style park. Many businesses and private doners have contributed to the improvements. Their donations have been greatly appreciated.

The Troy Skatepark is located at 221 Roosevelt Park Road in Troy, adjacent to the railroad tracks.

In addition, Troy’s Skatepark Committee is partnering with Montana Pool Service to raise funds for Kolby Zugg a long time Montana skateboarder gone pro.

Zugg, was diagnosed with bone cancer and recently underwent an amputation of his right leg. In an effort to help with nearly endless medical costs, home adjustments and to eventually get Kolby in a skate wheelchair, the fundraiser was born. Zugg has been referred to as “the GOAT” (greatest of all time), a good influence, and a man who has shaped a path for young Montana skateboarders.

On a GoFundMe page for Zugg Mark Berner wrote, “Kolby Zugg was like a skate dad to me as a kid! I met Kolbs when I was 16 and he encouraged me to skate and keep skating! … Kolbs has always been there for advice or just to help steer us in the right direction.”

Zugg has been working tirelessly to get a Dreamland skatepark in Troy and he has been an inspiration to many younger skateboarders. As of recent, a friend paved a wheelchair ramp up to Zugg’s porch, and now he has the vision of pouring transitions and more in his yard for his skate wheelchair.

Beyond skateboarding, Zugg is known as a kind, caring and thoughtful human. Having lived in Libby, Kalispell, Whitefish, and Missoula, his presence has been a dear part of many lives and influential in the local skateboarding communities.

Zugg would love to hear from you, comments can be left on the GoFundMe page www.gofundme.com/f/lets-support-kolby. Donors from all around have raised $10, 215 of the $50,000 goal so far.

Troy Skatepark is on Facebook @troymontanaskatepark and Instagram @troy_montana_skatepark

Potential changes to

hunting

regulations

FWP regional staff will hold virtual meetings across the state to discuss potential hunting regulation changes for 2022 and 2023. These meetings will be held via Zoom and allow the public to hear directly from FWP staff and ask questions about the proposed changes.

The potential hunting regulation changes are available online for the public to review. FWP biologists have worked on these potential changes with a sharp focus on the science behind the regulations. The potential changes focus primarily on deer and elk regulations; some regions have included regulations for other species as well.

The potential changes include a reduction in the number of hunting districts (i.e., making them larger) and simplification of license structures. To see the potential changes and make comments, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities/hunting-reg-changes. Public comments will be taken through Oct. 20.

Virtual open houses are scheduled as follows and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Region 1 is scheduled via Zoom on Oct. 14. Zoom sign-in information will be posted on the FWP website closer to the meeting date. After Oct. 20, FWP biologists and other staff will sort through the public feedback collected and develop proposals for all game species for the Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting on Dec. 14.

Following this meeting, a second 30-day public comment opportunity will begin on the commission-approved proposals for all hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 seasons

This public comment period will also include regional FWP Citizen Advisory Council meetings. The commission will adopt final hunting regulations at their meeting in early February.

Submitted by Dillon Tabish of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks