LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

Cabinet Peaks

earns

prestigious quality award

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center was honored this month for successfully demonstrating high performance on several national quality initiatives. During the annual conference held by the Montana Hospital Association (MHA) in Billings, CPMC received a Hospital Quality Award from Montana-Pacific Quality Health. This is the 4th year in a row that Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has received this prestigious award.

Mountain-Pacific is the Medicare Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (UIN-QIO) for Montana. Mountain-Pacific recognizes hospitals for their commitment to improving patient care through its Quality Awards program. The organization strives to promote excellence in healthcare through collaboration with healthcare professionals in an effort to ensure patients receive better health care at lower costs.

CPMC met several criteria to be considered for the award, including working on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Core Elements of outpatient antibiotic stewardship and taking steps to improve care transitions, cardiovascular health, medication safety, adult immunization rates, and patient and family engagement and satisfaction.

CPMC’s leadership team is committed to quality, and their healthcare team demonstrated that commitment to earn the Hospital Quality Award.

“What an honor to receive a quality award from this organization four years running! We are very fortunate to have such high performing medical providers and staff in our community, and I am extremely proud of them for receiving this recognition,” stated Bruce Whitfield, CPMC CEO.

For more information about CPMC’s quality improvement efforts or about this award, contact Laura Larson-Crismore at (406) 283-7241.

Submitted by Kate Stephens

FVCC’s new Eagle

Scholarship application now

available

Flathead Valley Community College invites incoming students to apply for the new FVCC Eagle Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

To be considered for the Eagle Scholarship, students must apply to FVCC as a degree-seeking student and register for a minimum of six credits for the fall semester of 2020.

The Eagle Scholarship application is available online at www.fvcc.edu/eagle-scholarship. Priority consideration will be given to applications received by Jan. 15. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until they are expended.

Awards range from $500 to $1,000 and are based on the applicant’s most recent cumulative high school or college G.P.A. or HiSET or GED score.

For more information, contact FVCC’s Financial Aid Office at (406) 756-3849 or finaidinfo@ fvcc.edu.

Submitted by Jill Seigmund

FWP to host public

meetings on

deer hunting

regulations

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is hosting four upcoming public meetings to discuss deer populations and potential future management strategies for hunting seasons in northwest Montana.

FWP Region 1 staff are hoping to engage the public in an open discussion about the future direction for deer hunting after back-to-back harsh winters impacted fawn recruitment and a low hunter harvest this fall.

The meetings are not formal public hearings and will feature informational presentations on historical and current white-tailed and mule deer populations followed by discussion.

“We are hoping to engage the public and talk about the current state of deer herds across northwest Montana,” said Neil Anderson, FWP Region 1 wildlife manager.

“We have heard some concerns from sportsmen about deer populations. These meetings will help FWP collaborate with the public and better understand their needs and expectations.”

The first meeting will be held Jan. 9, 2019 at the FWP Region 1 headquarters in Kalispell, 490 N. Meridian. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and will be in conjunction with a regular meeting of Flathead Wildlife, Inc., a local sportsmen’s group.

Additional meetings will be held in Trout Creek, Libby and Eureka.

Deer populations have historically followed up and down cycles depending on several factors, including the severity of winter. Management actions have traditionally attempted to respond to these cyclical changes and sportsmen’s concerns.

For more information, contact FWP Region 1 Information and Education Program Manager Dillon Tabish at (406) 751-4564.

Deer Regulations Public Meetings

All meetings start at 7 p.m.

Jan. 9, 2019 – Kalispell, FWP Region 1 headquarters, 490 N. Meridian, in conjunction with Flathead Wildlife meeting

Jan. 10, 2019 – Trout Creek, Lakeside Motel and Resort, 2955 MT 200

Jan. 11, 2019 – Libby, KW Maki Theatre (The Little Theatre), 724 Louisiana Ave.

Jan. 17, 2019 – Eureka, Glacier Bank, 222 Dewey Ave., in conjunction with Tobacco Valley Rod and Gun Club

Submitted by Dillon Tabish

Decision

notice issued for Thompson chain of lakes

forestry

project

Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) has issued a decision notice for the Forest Management Project at Thompson Chain of Lakes State Park and Logan State Park near Libby, Mont. The decision notice recommends Alternative B: Complete the project to improve forest health at Thompson Chain of Lakes.

The planned project will address forest health issues and hazard trees in developed areas within the complex. In addition to improving the forest health, the Forest Management Project would increase public safety, reduce hazardous fuels in case of wildfires, and enhance wildlife habitat.

A 30-Day public comment for the project was open from Oct. 9 through Nov. 9, 2019. Seven total comments were received, which all supported Alternative B to complete the project as indicated in the EA draft. There were no comments in opposition to the proposed action.

To view the final decision notice and environmental assessment (EA) visit stateparks.mt.gov and click on “public notices/submit comments.” Or to request a copy, contact Pat Doyle at (406) 444-3818.

Submitted by Pat Doyle

FWP

community fishing pond grant

applications available

Groups or individuals interested in constructing or improving a community fishing pond have until

Feb. 1 to apply for a Montana FWP Community Pond Program grant. The objective of the Community Pond Program is to enhance public fishing opportunities in or near Montana communities by providing funding that may be used to construct or improve a public fishing pond.

Applicants must provide at least 30 percent of the total project cost, which can include contributions such as heavy equipment time, construction materials, labor, engineering services, and more. Anyone wishing to sponsor a project may apply. A total of $60,000 in grant funds is available for ponds with public fishing opportunities.

Since 2003, the Community Pond Program has funded projects that benefit young anglers and their families by providing locations where individuals of all ages can learn angling skills. Additional information on the Community Pond Program, including a grant application form, is available on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov, then clicking on “Community Pond Program.”

Applications must be received on or before Feb. 1. Applicants are required to contact their local FWP fisheries biologist to obtain project support. For more information, contact Michelle McGree, FWP program officer, at (406)444-2432 or mmcgree@mt.gov.

Submitted by Joleen Tadej

Libby

animal and bird

tracking class

On Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020 Libby Hostel will be sponsoring an animal and bird tracking class beginning at 9 am MTN Time. The group will gather at the Kootenai Mercantile building at 316 California Ave., and enjoy a practical classroom lecture of approximately 45 minutes on the topics of spotting wildlife, and observing and identifying tracks and sign of local mammals and birds. There will be a series of handouts for all attending. The group will then head to private land field locations where they will take short hikes of less than one mile round trip to interpret tracks and sign. The participants will also be visiting some roadside stop and hop areas to scan for wildlife and examine tracking scenarios. Class will wrap up 3 pm.

Folks are asked to come prepared for a field day, dressed properly for conditions, with hats, gloves, winter boots, snowshoes, ski or trekking poles, lunch, water, and snacks. Additionally, group members should come with full gas tanks, binoculars, cameras, a measuring tape, and a pocket field guide. Participants are asked to pay a minimal fee of thirty dollars per person payable to the sponsoring group. Libby, Montana is a strikingly beautiful area in the wintertime, full of friendly folks and a strong community spirit. The tour leader, Brian Baxter has education and extensive field experience in wildlife research involving Canadian lynx, wolverine, fisher, pine marten, and birds of prey such as Boreal owls, and Goshawks. For more information and to sign up please contact him at email: b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call 406-291-2154.