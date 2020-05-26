LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

Free

nutrition and cooking Classes to be offered to SNAP

recipients

SNAP recipients who attend will receive up to $60 in coupons to purchase fresh produce at local Farmer’s Markets!

Lincoln County and the Montana State University Extension Nutrition Education Program are offering a series of virtual classes focused on basic nutrition, food preparation, and physical activity on a budget.

The class is part of the SNAP-Ed Program (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – Education) and provides a free 9-session series of classes designed for families and persons living on a limited income.

The series of classes will cover topics including easy meal planning according to MyPlate, ideas for stretching food dollars, tips for increasing physical activity, and tasty ways to eat healthy. Demonstrations of healthy and inexpensive meals or snacks are a part of every lesson.

Participants will not only gain valuable skills in providing healthy, balanced meals to their families, they will also receive recipes, fact sheets, and free kitchen items throughout the course.

Classes will be held online on Thursdays from 1:00 – 2:15 pm, beginning June 4, 2020 for 9 consecutive weeks.

To register for a class, or if you have questions, please contact Annette Galioto, 406.283.2452, agalioto@libby.org at the Lincoln County Extension Office.

This institution is an equal opportunity employer.

This material was funded by USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutrition assistance to people with low income. It can help you buy nutritious foods for a better diet. To find out more, contact the Montana Public Assistance Helpline at 1-888-706-1535 or www.apply.mt.gov. Montana State University Extension is an ADA/EO/AA/Veteran’s Preference Employer and Provider of Educational Outreach.

Submitted Annette Galioto

Troy City Council meeting

The Troy City Council met in person for the first time in months, with all Covid-19 restrictions observed. Less than ten people were in attendance for the May 20 meeting including Mayor Dallas Carr, City Clerk Tracy Rebo, Councilwomen Shawna Kelsey, Councilman T.J. Boswell, Councilman Chuck Ekstedt, and Chera Cole, Assistant City Clerk. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, and the council got right down to business.

There were no public comments, so the group moved on to new business. First up was consideration for a new business license for Leighty Landscaping and Excavation, owner Darwin Leighty. Discussion centered around the information that Leighty had a small excavator and trailer, had done some past clearing work for the city, and that he had experience. Council approved the new business license. Next, another business license was considered for Tips and Toes Nail Salon, owner Denise Griggs. Griggs was present at the meeting and after a brief discussion her education, and her adhering to all Covid-19 regulations, her license was also approved. The third business license up for approval was Home Project Service and Lawn Care, owner Earl Teats. Teats expressed a desire to provide a service in Troy that would fill a niche for various property cleanup work in the area. Teats stated he is open to learning more about sprinkler systems, and that he is insured. Council approved his application also.

The minutes from the council meeting of April 15, and council work meeting of May 13 were checked and approved by the council. Claims were examined and notes were analyzed, and then approved. Next up on the docket was a thorough discussion centering on fiscal years 19/20, 20/21, and 21/22 in reference to Audit Contract to approve contract with Nicole Noonan, Certified Public Accountant. After a financial analysis and discussion, council approved. A Janitorial Contract was awarded to the lowest bidder at $9,000.00 dollars per year / $750.00 dollars per month to Cole Janitorial Services.

Next item concerned approval to establish a Cemetery Board. Mayor Carr noted that a special use district should be established, and that Attorney Clifton W. Hayden was consulted by City Clerk and Treasurer Tracy Rebo, and Hayden had advised the same. Hayden listed information that was necessary, and that this evenings meeting would suffice as the one public meeting required to adopt the resolution of intent to form the special district. Mayor Carr mentioned that his great grandparents were buried there, and that he wanted to keep the cemetery nice, as a matter of respecting the people that leave here before us. The entire council agreed with that well put statement. Council decided to approve the board, and to utilize the new board members to discuss ideas for the special district in the near future. Cemetery Board members at this time are Jack Goettle, Ray Richardson, Linda Ramurdelli, Jon Winebark, and Francine Ninneman. On other items, Assistant City Clerk Chera Cole is working towards getting her notary verification soon. Also, Councilwoman Shawna Kelsey is working with Geo-Community and Lynn Ward of Neighborhood Works to acquire new signs to be posted coming into Troy. Kelsey is pursuing installing attractive signs of nature based colors of greens, blues, and purple colors that are neat, noticeable, and informative. The meeting adjourned at approximately 9:20 p.m..

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian