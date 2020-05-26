LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

Memorial Day on Grambauer Mountain

Brother and Sister, Isaac and Katrina spent Memorial day climbing to the summit of Grambauer Mountain (near troy), a 14.8 mile hike. Photo courtesy of Katrina Stenros

Season of the mushroom

6th grade “Drag the Gut” to celebrate transition to Libby Middle High School

By Tracy McNew

Libby Elementary School’s sixth grade teachers and staff gathered at the end of Mineral Avenue on Thursday, June 3, for a “drag the gut” event with their newly minted Libby Middle High School Students. Students and their families gathered in vehicles and along the sidewalks starting at 6 p.m. in celebration of graduation from elementary school in the era of Coronavirus. Each vehicle took turns stopping by the cluster of LES staff allowing their students an opportunity to say thank you and goodbye to their teachers. Teachers, in return, gave students cookies, completion certificates, awards earned, encouragement, and more.