LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

U.S Highway 2 road

construction

begins chip sealing

Chip sealing work is expected to begin next week (July 14), depending on weather. Expect fresh oil and loose gravel on the roadway. Please exercise caution through the work zone.

What to expect: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled with traffic signals and a pilot car when workers are present. Expect up to 15-minute delays. Speed limit is reduced to 35 mph at all times. Construction is expected to be substantially completed in July.

Project overview, The Montana Department of Transportation is reconstructing five miles of roadway and a bridge over Swamp Creek on US Highway 2, approximately 15 miles southeast of Libby. Construction is anticipated to be completed in fall 2020.

Improvements include: Widening the travel lanes to 12 feet. Adding 4-foot shoulders on both sides of the roadway. Replacing a bridge over Swamp Creek with a wider single-span concrete bridge. Repaving the road surface of US 2. Using Geofoam blocks as part of the road base to limit the settling of the road.

The Montana Department of Transportation together with its construction contracting partners continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. Construction projects on Montana’s roads and bridges are considered an “essential” operation and will continue moving forward as scheduled in 2020. Construction workers will continue several measures to help keep employees, contractors and the public safe during the construction season. Some of the measures include following social distancing and good hygiene guidelines, and not reporting to work if showing symptoms of illness. For more information visit https://covid19.mt.gov/

Submitted by Montana Department of Transportation

The Cabinet View Women’s League results

The Cabinet view Women’s League met July 8, for a fun round of “Guess Your Net” golf.

Barb Mee was the winner for Group A and Shirley Chase for Group B.

Low gross winner for Group A was a tie between Nancy Hull and Barb Mee.

Phyll Mackey was low gross for Group B. Christa Reisinger won Low

Net for Group A and Connie Stantus for Group B. Donna Havens and Connie Stantus both had Birdies on Hole 11.

Shirley Chase had a chip-in on Hole 16.

Submitted by Shirley Chase

Libby’s Big Bang, amateur Trapshooting

Competition

Libby Rod & Gun Club held the first ever nationally recognized Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) shoot Saturday July 11.

The Scattergunners hosted the event which had contestants shot 100 singles targets (16-yard line) and 100 Handicap targets (shooters shoot from the 19 to 27 yard-line based on shooters ability). We had a great turnout. 42 shooters in singles and 40 shooters in handicap. Men, women, and youth shooters ranged in age from 11 to over 75. We even signed up 9 new shooters at the shoot. With all the shooters we through over 8400 clay targets.

Signups started at 8 a.m. and shooting started at 9 a.m.. With only two traps at our club we kept it moving, and they kept us busy. We completed both events by 6:30 p.m. with shoot-offs immediately afterwards.

Our own Libby Rock Crushers (SCTP youth team) worked the event. Keeping Score, loading targets, picking up hulls, etc. Their parents also put on a pretty good cheeseburger lunch. Those kids worked their rear-ends off. The temperatures were warm, but the sky was clear and not too much wind. Makes for some fun shooting.

Thanks to all the club members who helped us get ready and those who worked the shoot as none of this would be possible without all the folks who help. Thanks to Ken Farmer who run trap one all day! Thanks to Jack Brechbill for coming over and cashiering our shoot. Thanks to Scott Hanson for backing me up all day.

We had contestants that come from as far as over 350 miles away to shoot. We had shooters from the Plains trap club, Kalispell’s trap club and Bonner’s Ferry to name a few. A lot of the shooters know each other as it is a pretty sociable group. Even though you are competing against each other it is a sport of honor and endurance, but the only person you can really beat out on the field is yourself.

Congratulations to our inaugural shoots’ winners:

Singles winners included, Class “A” Steve Pierse, 97: Class “B” Steve Mielke, 94; Class “C” Chris Vassar, 97; “Junior” AJ Jermyn, 95; “Lady” Jenae Best, 87; “Veteran” Rod Hickle, 97; “New Shooter” Wade Rice, 95.

Handicap winners were, Handicap Champion” Seth Rice, 97; “Long Yardage” Howdy Vassar, 86; “mid-Yardage” AJ Jerymn, 91; “Short Yardage” Wade Rice, 92 won in a shoot off with Maverick Owens.

A lot of the visitors told us how much fun they had, and what a beautiful place we live. Hopefully, next year we will have one more trap in place and we can get more people to come enjoy our shoot and this magnificent area we call home.

Submitted by Mike Cirian

Flathead

Electric is now

accepting

submissions for their 2021

calendar and announce

upcoming

raffle

Flathead Electric Cooperative is accepting photo submissions for their Annual Members’ Calendar.

Photos submitted should be high resolution and should depict wildlife, scenery, people, activities or anything that represents our unique lifestyle and special corner of Northwest Montana. Entrants must be a member of the Flathead Electric Co-op and a nonprofessional photographer.

Members selected to be featured in the calendar will receive $25, and their name will be published in the calendar. The calendar will be printed and available for members in November.

Photos must be submitted by August 31 at www.flatheadelectric.com/calendar

Flathead Electric Cooperative supports local 4H and FFA clubs by purchasing animals from the livestock sale at the Northwest Montana Fair each year. Most meat gets donated, but the premium cuts of each beef are raffled off as a fundraiser for our local food banks. Since its inception in 2016, the Cooperative’s Ribeye Raffle has raised $5,498 for local food banks.

The winners of the annual Ribeye Raffle will take home approximately 60 one-inch-thick premium Ribeye and T-bone steaks (valued at over $500 per winner).

Tickets are available now for $1 each or 6 for $5. They can be purchased online (with a debit card) or at the Kalispell or Libby Flathead Electric Co-op office drive-thru (with cash or check). All proceeds will benefit Flathead Valley food banks.

The 2020 Ribeye Raffle Drawing will take place August 24. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.flatheadelectric.com/ribeyeraffle.

Submitted by Wendy Ostrom