LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

Equipment Fundraiser Tournament

Saturday August 22, 22 teams (88 players) participate in the Equipment Fundraiser Tournament at Cabinet View Golf Course. They raised a total of $10,186 towards purchasing new equipment. Thank you to all who participated and donated to the fund. Picture 1st gross team left to right: Robin Swimley, Mike Managhan, Dann Rohrer and Mark Managhan. Photo courtesy of Jeff Dooley.

High School Senior plays music Live

LHS Senior, Zack Morrison, took to the stage and entertained a crowd of young and old alike at the Main Street Perk in Troy on Thursday, August 20.

The Heritage Museum

cancels holiday events

The Heritage Museum’s Board of Directors regretfully announces that the 2020 Holiday Bazaar and Winter Expo have been cancelled due to Covid-19. At this time of year, planning would be underway for the Museum’s two largest fundraisers. Past financial support given by this community has paid for basic expenses such as electricity and insurance each year. 2021 hopefully will mark the return of these two festive events.

Submitted by The Heritage Museum

Libby

Scatterguns host Annual Shotgun

Challenge for 12th

consecutive year

This past Saturday, August 22, the Libby Scatterguns organization welcomed two dozen men and women to the sporting decks at the Libby Shooting Range. By day’s end, each had fired one hundred rounds of ammo from their respective shotguns.

The 12th Annual Ironman Shoot afforded each marksman 25 rounds in 4 events: Trap, Skeet, Five Stand, and Skrap. A format which has developed over the past decade, according to event organizer, Mike Cirian.

“Before the Ironman started, we had actually organized a few different events to try and get shooters ready for bird-hunting season,” shared Cirian. “That morphed into adding different throwers, then we created a 5-stand course which completed the layout for the first couple of years. Shooters would step up to each of those three events and the final round would then be their choice.”

Since then, the Skrap event was added and the now even quartet aimed at testing one’s trigger skills was complete. Welcoming new shooters every year, four overall titles now await their heirs at the annual shotgunner’s gathering. Ironman, Iron Maiden (Ladies Champion), Tinman (Youth Champ), and the Rusty Barrel (70+ Years Old) – the latter instated this year.

“We are always trying to find ways to bring more into the sport,” Cirian closed in a recent interview, “Our number of entries this year remained the same, but we saw some new faces. We look forward to seeing what next year brings, as we believe COVID likely affected our steadily growing turnouts.”

2020 Ironman Shoot Results (out of 100 clays):

Ironman — Lance Shoeman (85), Iron Maiden – Sammie Newton (59), Tinman – Nate Pomeroy (69), Rusty Barrel – Doug Watson (70).

Individual Event Winners

(out of 25 clays):

Trap – Mike Cirian (24), Skeet – Scott Hansen (21), 5-Stand – Moose Hancock (21), Skrap – Cassey Firestone (19)

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Libby Scatterguns 2020 Ironman Shoot Winners. L to R: Doug Watson (Rusty Barrel), Scott Hansen (Skeet), Mike Cirian (Trap), Lance Schoeman (Ironman Champ), Sammie Newton (Iron Maiden), Nate Pomeroy (Tinman), Cassey Firestone (Skrap). Not pictured: Moose Hancock (5-Stand).