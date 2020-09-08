LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

Financial Aid

Workshop Oct. 29

Flathead Valley Community College’s Lincoln County Campus (LCC) has switched the upcoming financial aid assistance workshop from an in-person to a virtual-only event in the interest of protecting public health. The workshop is free and open to the public. To access the event between 2 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, go to https://fvcc.zoom.us/j/96518055643. Students who need access to the LCC computer lab to attend the workshop can call (406) 293-2771 to reserve a space and time. The workshop is designed to help collegebound students and their families complete the necessary forms to apply for federal financial aid, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). In order to complete the FAFSA, students and their families will need to provide the following information: Federal Student Aid identification, which can be obtained at fsaid.ed.gov (students and at least one parent will need identification if the student is under the age of 24)

Social Security Numbers (for students and parents)

2019 federal income tax returns

W-2 forms, tribal income or other aid information such as TANF, child support or other benefits

Additional asset information including money market funds, stocks and other investments

The priority FAFSA filing date for most Montana schools is Dec. 1. Students attending out-of-state schools should contact the school directly for priority dates.

Submitted By Jill Seigmund.

2020 Leaf pick-up schedule for Libby

City crews will again be picking up Fall leaves which are bagged, boxed, or in a trash can. Please have your leaves contained at the curbside by the morning of each scheduled pick-up day.

The last Thursday and Friday of October 29, 30, the first Thursday and Friday of November 5, 6.Crew will cover the entire City of Libby on each day posted.

Leaves only please

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian.

Autumn Wings and Wanderings

In athletic sports, there’s nothing like a come from behind win. The weather forecast for Saturday, October 17, was for cold temperatures, rain, then rain and snow after noon. After such a beautiful two weeks of warm autumn sunshine, several of the folks that signed up for the birding event that day bailed. But a small group of fall birding enthusiasts persisted in their quest to make the best of it and try to spot some birds, despite a few potentially negative factors. The morning started off slow, with a walk through thigh high wet grass, using cover to hide their approach as the feather fanatics made their way up to a hill overlooking a few wetland ponds. They thought they heard a Belted kingfisher, but could not spot him. Continuing on, they did scope out Bufflehead ducks, American Wigeon, Mallards, and Coots. The wind kicked up, hinting rain might be on its way, so they headed to the next site. Walking lakeside, amongst older growth Western larch giants, the cluster of observers spotted a Western grebe, and then a raft of attractive Hooded mergansers. The wind began to howl, so after checking out some orange fungi and plant life, they made their way to the next lily pad infested lake. There they flushed a Great Blue heron, more wigeon, and mallards. Maintaining a good attitude, they caravanned to a larger lake and walked the shore. Now the sun was out and patches of blue sky magically appeared, and Ravens chortled. Suddenly a Red-tail hawk flew overhead, pursued by the ravens. The group decided to continue together. While admiring a slow bend in a river with golden Aspen and Cottonwoods along its banks, a Belted kingfisher shot out of the brush towards the gang. It was almost startling, and the laughter flowed. While scanning a winter range open hillside, a Golden eagle took off from a snag in the distance, and caught a thermal, soaring high and away. Just before leaving that spot, somewhat surprisingly, a Golden eagle flew past the excited birdwatchers behind them at a hundred feet. As he turned into the sun, the golden nape feathers lit up, drawing some pleased sighs from the humans below. Connecting with the Kootenai River, a Red-shafted flicker darted out of a large diameter snag. Several Bald eagles perched, fished, and flew along the banks. At the Big Bend in the Kootenai, near where explorer and fur trader David Thompson had one of his first trading posts in the early 1800’s, the cluster of persistent birders celebrated their day with drinks and Walleye tacos. A handsome young couple, fresh from their engagement party, dined several feet away. The author of a great new book on forest fires, and his family and friends laughed and joked at another table with the owners. The atmosphere was totally Big Sky Country. And there was not one drop of rain, nor one flake of snow that day. Only the smiling faces, hearts, and souls of those who love Montana.

By Brian Baxter, The Montanain