LOCAL NEWS BREIFS

Libby Middle School

Honor roll list

Hunter Aarstad, Tristan Andersen, Bridger Bache, Parker Bache, Urijah Bache, Augustine Bailey, Marabeth Baker, Anna Barnes, Ryan Beagle, Connor Benson, Sidney Clemons, Ashley Cockerham, Kasen Day, Kylee Derryberry, Kaiden Dodson, Shaun Duran, Maggie Fantozzi, Briana Filler Montoya, Bergen Fortner, Joslin Gassmann, Joel Goodman, Taylor Greene, Taryn Greene, Wyatt Gregg, Kale Hall, Jersey Hansen, Tavin Hanson, Emily Harmon, Morgan Hayes, David Hedge, Kaleb Hilton, Alexis Hoffman, Marissa Hollingsworth, Colby Iliff, Ashlenn James, Sami Jocks, Esther Killen-Rodriguez, Rachel Kosters, Zander Kurle, Isaac Lamere, Alderic Martineau, Hailey Matthews, Kelsie Moore, Mazie Moore, Claire Morley, Nevaeh Neff, Riley Orsborn, Cole Patriquin, Garrett Place, Isreal Prater, Colton Rehl, Charisma Reuss-Parker, Aidan Rose, Selena Schnackenberg, Taylor Sharp, Rowen Sherbo, Julianna Shumate, Addison Skranak, Kaydence Stanek, Teague Thompson, Cooper Thompson, Brooke Toland, Zane Urdahl, Cash Vaughn, Isabella Villarreal, Madison Vincent, Peyton Waggoner, Joslynn Webber, Charles Weber, Jabe Weilacher, OryAnna White, Justin Wiebelhaus.

Submitted by Liz Marty

Troy High School

Yearbook Committee

Seeking Local Business Support

In an effort to help offset the cost of producing the 2020-21 Troy Trojan High School Yearbooks, staff and students at THS are seeking the potential support of local businesses whom may want to advertise within this year’s pages.

Advertisement size and pricing as follows: 3.5 X 2 inches (business card) – $30, half a page – $40, or full page $50.

Those interested in advertising may do so by contacting Ruth Richards (rrichards@troyk12.org) or Erin Sarrett (esarrett@troyk12.org). Business cards can be dropped off or mailed to Troy High School at 116 E. Missoula Ave, Troy, 59935. General donations are also welcome, checks payable to UCTHS.

The yearbook committee would like to thank you in advance for your consideration of support and invites the greater community to stay tuned for additional fundraisers and event opportunities to join in support of this years memory books.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanain

New EPA administrator visits Libby Superfund Site; Continued from Page 1

Further discussions of the former mine site’s final remediation are expected to resume in January of 2021. In the interim and following recent partial deletions, a local push for residents to become informed and take note of where to direct future inquiries regarding commercial and residential properties in Libby and Troy has been underway.

With Mr. Sopkin’s visit came the closure of the EPA information center previously located 108 E 9th St in Libby. All operable units of the superfund site have undergone cleanup – with exception only to the former mine sit – and have now transitioned to the period of operations and maintenance. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is now charged with future oversight of said O&M. All operable units, however, will continue to be evaluated for effectiveness during the EPA’s five-year reviews.

“So what now?” many local residents have recently asked. “Where do I go or who do I call if I have a question regarding asbestos found at my residence? How do I get my soil tested before I dig?”

While the EPA has closed its local information center, ongoing work, cleanup activities, site updates, documents and data, community resources, redevelopment strategies, site background, project contacts and more remain readily accessible at the EPA website (www.epa.gov/superfund/libby-asbestos).

The Asbestos Resource Program (ARP) which has served Lincoln County for the past 8 years is also expected to continue into the future with localized efforts to continually educate established and newly settled residents within the Libby area. Anyone with questions about Libby amphibole asbestos should contact Lincoln County ARP at 406-291-5335 or by visiting lcarp.org.

Further information regarding the EPA Region 8, Libby Asbestos Superfund Site can also be acquired by contacting Beth Archer, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator, archer.elizabeth@epa.gov, 800-227-8917, ext. 312-6611.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian

5th/6th Grade Basketball underway at Libby Elementary

How their season of traveling play will pan out this year is yet to be revealed. With Covid-19 cases climbing across Lincoln County, fouls thrown towards pre-scheduled match-ups are fully expected to bounce into play. Regardless of those foreseeable challenges on the horizon, however, basketball practice for 5th and 6th grade athletes at Libby Elementary School has launched and Coaches Kyle Hannah, Joe Flores and Doug DeShazer are poised to drive whatever the season dribbles their way in for a slam dunk experience. On Thursday, November 12, several of the young athletes were spotted running drills and covering both defensive and offensive court tactics for their upcoming scrimmage experiences inter-county play tentatively scheduled. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian.