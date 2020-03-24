LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Lincoln County Towing opens

By Brian Baxter

A new business, Lincoln County Towing has recently opened up in the Libby area. Owner-Operator, Ralph Miles, has operated a tow truck for over 19 years, ten of which were spent during his experience driving for the American Automobile Association. Miles told The Montanian that his company provides safe, reliable, roadside services such as lock outs, jump starts, fuel delivery, tire changes, towing, and winch outs. He prides himself on fast response times, knowledge of vehicles, and the ability to properly assist in all situations.

Lincoln County Transportation provides 24 hour service. They accept automotive insurance as well as private pay, and they serve all of Lincoln County and beyond.

“I have dedicated my life to providing safe emergency roadside service to the customers. It is very important to have a driver know how to properly hook your vehicle or how to unlock your doors without damaging your property. These are traits learned over time,” said Miles.

He aims to be available for locals with competent tow truck operators to finesse vehicles out of nasty predicaments in this steep country with drastic weather conditions. Even experienced mountain drivers occasionally get themselves in a jam when heading to or from hunting spots up rugged backcountry roads in snow. Ice fishers too, eager to get in on that dawn bite, might push it a little on ice covered roads into their favorite lake. Spring bear hunters can end up stuck in a couple feet of mud.

Miles discussed how much all of these folks appreciate getting pulled out of a jam. He then said, “Our experience in the towing industry will speak volumes. We also know times are hard right now for everyone. Lincoln County Towing is open for business and will get you on your way, wherever your going.”

Lincoln County Towing also provides free junk car removal, and on their website is a picture of an old orange Fargo pickup truck. Their phone number is 406-334-7963. Their email is lincolncotowing@gmail.com, and they have a Facebook page that will give you more information and includes testimonials.

Fargo was a make of truck originally produced in the United States in 1913 by the Fargo Motor Company. Dropped in 1922, the name was reintroduced for a line of trucks manufactured by the Chrysler Corporation after purchasing Fargo Motors in 1928. Shortly after, Chrysler bought the Dodge Brothers Company. From then on, Fargo trucks were very similar to Dodge models.

Interestingly, the history of the tow truck began in Europe. Ferdinand Porsche of an Austria-Hungary Automaker Company Austro-Daimler developed an artillery tractor for the Austro-Hungarian Army in 1908, called the M-08. One of those designs he created was constructed as a recovery vehicle for the others, with a large winch on the rear platform. The wrecker, with a built in jib was invented in 1916 by Ernest Holmes SR., of Chattanooga, Tenn. Holmes was inspired after he needed blocks, ropes, and six men to pull a car out of a creek. After improving his design in many aspects, he began manufacturing them commercially. The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and museum in his original home town displays restored antique wreckers, tools, equipment, and even has pictorial histories of the industry Holmes help create and expand.

WINGS Walk rescheduled

Each year, a group of hard working and dedicated volunteers work for months to plan and execute a fun event that helps raise money for the Lincoln Country WINGS fund. This is the time of year we are busy collecting donations and selling raffle tickets. This year is different as the COVID-19 virus has altered our game plan. The situation changes daily and with that in mind, the Yaak WINGS Benefit scheduled for Saturday May 2 will be postponed until Saturday Sept. 26. The raffle drawing will be on Sept. 26 during the WINGS event. The health and safety of you, our friends, our families, donors, and volunteers are very important to us.

The committee will be out selling raffle tickets and asking for donations as soon as CDC guidelines allow for routine social contact. The Yaak WINGS Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. We thank the community for their continued support and hope to see you in the Yaak on Sept. 26.

Submitted by Sandy Beder-Miller

FWP

closures at group-use sites

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has closed group-use sites. This includes all fishing piers at Montana state parks, fishing access sites, and wildlife management areas due to the risk of high congregation.

While state parks, fishing access sites and a few wildlife management areas (check for seasonal closures) remain open at this time, maintenance at FWP facilities will be cut back and public opportunities limited:

Overnight camping will not be allowed. Group use sites will be closed, including playgrounds and fishing piers. Visitor center closures will be extended at least through April 10. Bathrooms may be limited. Sites will be regularly patrolled by enforcement staff. If a parking lot at a fishing access site or state park is full, consider another place to recreate. Also, it is a good idea to recreate in your local area.

For more information on FWP’s response to COVID-19, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/covid19

Submitted by Greg Lemon, FWP

DPHHS

expands Mental Health

resources

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced the expansion of mental health services to help Montanans who may be experiencing a range of emotions including loneliness, sadness and fear as a result of the current COVID-19 situation.

DPHHS has increased availability to the Montana Warmline by offering extended hours from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to help fill additional needs brought on by COVID-19.

The Montana Warmline is operated by Mental Health America of Montana and during this time, DPHHS has increased their funding by $20,000 to accommodate increased staffing.

The Montana Warmline is a free, confidential service staffed by individuals with lived experience who understand the behavioral health needs of individuals. The service provides early crisis intervention with emotional support that can prevent a crisis. The Warmline is available at 877-688-3377 or at http://montanawarmline.org/

The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) is also available. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in distress. The Montana Crisis Text Line, which can be accessed by texting “MT” to 741741, is available as well. DPHHS has also allocated additional funds to Thrive by Waypoint Health, online cognitive behavioral therapy for those actively working to manage anxiety and stress. Access to THRIVE and other resources can be found at dphhs.mt.gov.

Submitted by DPHHS