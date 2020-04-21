LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Williams Greenhouse. Photo courtesy of Dan and Lola Williams

Flathead Electric

Co-op

announces election

results

Meeting in regular session April 22, the Board of Trustees for Flathead Electric Co-op announced election results. Ballots were due to the independent election processing company Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS) by April 9. Flathead Electric received certification from SBS that a total of 6,973 ballots were received.

Three seats on the Flathead Electric Board of Trustees were up for election this year. Candidates had to be members of the Co-op and live in the district they sought election to represent. The certification stated that, facing no challengers, incumbents Duane Braaten, (District 6), Jerry Bygren (District 8), and Terry Crooks (District 9), held their seats, receiving 5,861, 5,553, and 5,464 votes respectively.

Voters also overwhelmingly passed an amendment to the Bylaws, with 6,110 voting in favor and 420 voting against. Passing this single bylaw amendment (Article XVIII) will save tens of thousands of dollars in members’ money now and in the future by allowing for the full text of amendments to be made available to members on the Co-op’s website, as opposed to being required to mail it to each member. By request, members will still be able to have the information mailed to them, they can choose to peruse it online, or they can simply read a summary of amendments on their ballot.

The Board and staff wish to extend a sincere thank you to those who voted and encourage members to continue to stay involved with the future success of Flathead Electric Cooperative.

Submitted by Wendy Ostrom Price

MWA launches online quiz on Kootenai National Forest

wildlife

Montana Wilderness Association (MWA) launched an interactive online quiz, giveaway, and pledge to give northwest Montana residents a chance to discover their hidden animal identity, learn more about the Kootenai National Forest, and win great prizes. The initiative is built around the Kootenai Critters Quiz, a 12-question online quiz that will reveal the taker’s hidden Kootenai critter identity: grizzly bear, bald eagle, bighorn sheep, or westslope cutthroat trout. Everyone who completes the quiz will receive a limited-edition hand-drawn sticker of their animal identity.

After taking the quiz, participants will be encouraged to enter the #MyWildlifeStory social media giveaway. Each month, one grand prize winner will receive outdoor gear from companies like Stanley, Kelty, Camelbak and Klymit. Grand prizes include sleeping bags, sleeping pads, backpacks, and outdoor cookware. Additionally, 10 monthly first-place winners will receive a limited-edition Kootenai critter enamel pin.

Participants will also have the opportunity to pledge to care for the 2.2 million-acre Kootenai National Forest (KNF), which covers large areas of northwest Montana. The KNF is home to the majority of northwest Montana’s productive timberlands and includes areas important for outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, and wildness, including the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness.

The Kootenai Critters campaign will run through August 31. Participants can take the quiz, enter the giveaway, and sign the pledge at wildmontana.org.

Submitted by Alex Blackmer

Missing boy found safe in Missoula; Onley charged with

custodial

interference

Caleb Krizan, age 12, and his grandmother, Rebecca Olney, age 54, were reported missing early on Friday, April 17 and disappeared without contacting Krizan’s mother the night before.

Libby Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began a missing person investigation for both individuals. After unsuccessful attempts to locate either through Friday, the Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, on Saturday, April 18. The advisory was sent to media, every agency state-wide and then shared to individual states throughout the country.

On Saturday, a credible sighting of Krizan and Olney a came in that both were in Thompson Falls for most of Friday morning and were last seen at approximately 3:15 p.m.

At around 5:30p.m. on Saturday evening, Missoula Police Department officers began their night shift after being briefed about Krizan and Olney. Missoula PD quickly found them in Missoula at a hotel as they were checking in. Both were taken to the Missoula Police Department and arrangements were made to get both back to Libby. Krizan and his parents reunited in Missoula.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the disappearance, and on Sunday, April 19, Olney was charged with Custodial interference and placed under arrest. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Submitted by Brent Shrum

William’s Greenhouse opens May 1 in Troy

Lola and Dan Williams will be holding their spring garden center and greenhouse opening on Friday, May 1 with a few conditions to keep us all healthy. The greenhouse and nurseries are located at 51 Valley of the Moon Road in Troy.

The couple are passionate about plants and keeping their customers safe. At this point in time, they will go the extra mile to work with anyone that is not comfortable with or can’t come into the greenhouse. Folks can call their phone number, 293-0651, and they will do the shopping for you and bring it out to you, or just blow the horn when you get to the parking lot to let them know you need assistance. If you want to come in and shop, they ask that customers please keep a safe distance to assure all will be fine.

About 22 years ago, Lola saw a need for a nursery in Troy. She started out behind Jack’s Cafe in a tent. Each year, it grew to the point where the couple knew they needed to have the nursery in it’s own home location. They bought the property on the Valley of the Moon Road, and it has just kept growing from there. When this reporter asked them the key to their green thumb, the Williams’s said “We start some plants in January and with God’s help we strive to give our customers the best plants that we can. We open May 1 at 10 a.m., and should have a full green house with vegetables, flowers, fruit trees, and lots of hanging baskets.”

When asked about their customer satisfaction strategy, Dan and Lola Williams said, “Over the years we had so many great customers that keep coming back and that’s what it’s all about. We love serving them and hearing about their gardens and their lives.”

For more information about the greenhouse and nursery, folks can visit their Facebook webpage at Williams Greenhouse or email them at wmsmfg@frontiernet.net

By Brian Baxter, The Mon