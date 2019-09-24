LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS & COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Local Police officers make drug bust

On February 25, 2020, at about 7:30 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives served two search warrants in southern Lincoln County at two different residences.

Law enforcement officers from Libby Police Department, the Northwest Drug Task Force, and the United States Border Patrol assisted in serving the search warrants.

Two adults – James Gring, age 54, and Kristin Nelson, age 39 – were arrested and charged with criminal possession with intent to distribute (45-9-103, MCA). Numerous items of drug paraphernalia were seized, including pipes, bongs, scales, baggies and over 150 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Lincoln County K9 Mila assisted in the investigation.

Submitted by Brent Shrum, by Undersheriff, Brad Dodson.

Local youth presented “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” play in Troy

Troy Missoula Children’s Theatre performance of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast”, that was held on Saturday Feb. 8 at the Troy High School Auditorium.

Top Left: Dusty (Michael Gillespie) handing out the 2nd Place Ribbon for Flowers at the County Fair. Top Middle: Younger Beauty Lou (Sabrina Thurston) dancing with her Imaginary Friend (Isaac Stenros Top Right: Older Beauty Lou (Katrina Stenros) and her Imaginary Friend (Isaac Stenros) Bottom Right: Barnyard Critters at the County Fair L to R: Lily Mackey, Carson Davis, Daphne Boyd, Andrew Pennock, Ariah Pennock. Bottom Left: Celebrating in front of the Beast’s MineL to R: Slim (Eli Moore), Older Beauty Lou (Katrina Stenros), Fleabite Clyde (Dayton Johnson), Imaginary Friend (Isaac Stenros), Younger Beauty Lou (Sabrina Thurston), Dusty (Michael Gillespie). Photos by Denise Speck courtesy of Pete Stenros.

Farmers

As far as Steve and Deb are concerned, they have plans too. When asked about them Steve told The Montanian what they were looking forward to with a big smile on his face when he said, “We’re going to do some work on the house and then we’ll be spending time out at Middle Thompson with family and friends.” His wife Deb then added, “We would like to say thanks to the people of the Libby and Troy areas, friends, family, and clients, for their thorough support and friendship which is in a warm way very appreciated.”

Toni-Lynn told us that some of her goals are to bring back the vitality and community feeling in Libby through being a local resource. When asked by this correspondent how she is personally excited regarding opening soon, Backen said, “My agency is a place for anyone to stop by for a cup of coffee, beverage, or to just chat.” Folks interested in more information on spaces and management of the new Libby Merc should email Vincent Backen at Backen.Vincent@gmail.com or call him at 406-200-3193. Toni-Lynn’s email is tonime@hotmail.com. The transfer of Farmers Insurance from the Bertelsen family to the Backen family is a traditionally American story. And at the end of our conversation Toni-Lynn said, “Coming home to Libby is a dream come true. Being home with family is what life is worth living for.”

By Brian Baxter, The Montanian.