LOCAL NEWS & COMMUNITY COLLAGE

CPMC hires new rehab manager

Submitted by Kate Stephens

Cabinet Peaks is pleased to welcome to the community Tyler Hanley as the new Rehabilitative Services Manager for the medical center.

Hanley holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology from the University of Montana and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has been working in the physical therapy and healthcare world for over 17 years. Before joining the CPMC team, Hanley was the Vice President at Professional Therapy Associates in the Flathead Valley. While there, his focus was on marketing and business development along with management and administration.

Hanley, who was born and raised in Lincoln County, has plans to expand the services that are currently offered to the community and focus on company growth in the Rehabilitative Services Department. “I’m happy to be leading a very competent staff here at Cabinet Peaks,” stated Hanley. “I’m also very excited to be back home in Lincoln County. It is very special to be working for the hospital at which I was born.”

Doug Mudgett, Chief Nursing Officer for Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, is thrilled to welcome Hanley to the team. “Tyler brings impressive proven experience in planning, leading, developing, and managing rehabilitative services. He is highly energetic, positive, and firmly believes in the value that rehabilitative services brings to people’s recovery, health, and lives. We are fortunate to have him here at Cabinet Peaks.”

Hanley and his wife Julie have a 4-year-old daughter, Ivy and 1-year-old son, Jack and a 12-year-old chocolate lab named Chip.

Tyler Hanley the new Rehabilitative Services Manager at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center poses in front of the hospital. Photo courtesy of Kate Stephens.

Troy City Council video broadcast

By Brian Baxter

Adjusting for the times, the March 18 meeting of the Troy City Council (TCC) was broadcast live at 7 p.m. on the City of Troy’s Facebook page. Present were Mayor Dallas Carr, City Clerk Tracy Rebo, Councilwomen Crystal Denton and Shawna Kelsey, and Councilmen T.J. Boswell and Chuck Ekstedt.

The council immediately dove into new business. First on the docket were three applications for new business licenses. Discussion began with E.L. Internet Northwest, an internet service owned by Eric Lederhos. Next up was All Small Engines, a small engine and outdoor product repair business, with a listed address of 403 East Dent Ave., and owner being Levi Shaver. Lastly, was MUR Construction, of 511 Forest Drive, listed owner as Milo Rogers. The result of discussions were that all three applications were unanimously approved by the council. One claim was approved for City Foreman Dave Norman’s Waste Water Training. The minutes of the TCC work meeting of Jan. 8, and the minutes of TCC regular meeting of Jan. 15 were approved. Also, a Montana Department of Transportation mini grant for the Troy Police Dept. was approved.

Department reports included Tracy Rebo instructing a training on harassment in the workplace to seven employees on March 17. Power Manager, Clint Taylor’s crews addressed outages including multiple trees on the Iron Creek line. The crew also trimmed and removed multiple trees on that line. Personnel replaced street lights and globe lights near the museum, energized new service at Valley of the Moon, raised a secondary line on Kootenai Ave., and dropped a line for tree fallers on 11th Street. Other miscellaneous tasks included putting lights up on walking paths, pulled three poles on the Iron-Grouse Creek line, and replaced teeth on the excavator. City of Troy Police Department (TPD) has been busy preparing for a night shoot at the end of March, and additional firearms training at the beginning of April. TPD submitted for a COPS Grant on March 11, and are implementing special considerations for COVID-19. The force is committed to staying healthy and preventing the spread, so that they can serve the community. The department is asking that officers practice good hygiene, personal space, and be kind.

Mayor Dallas Carr commented that he would like to encourage all council members to make sure that all information regarding any aspect of the current COVID-19 virus crisis be disseminated and shared as much as possible. He would like all information including that in respect to any small business help available to be posted and that folks can also check with Lincoln County.

Collectively, the entire council kept a calm demeanor in their leadership role, accenting calls for economic assistance, extremely conscientious personal and professional hygiene, and good judgment to minimize any health risks to themselves, their families, and the public.

Their next meeting will also likely be a video broadcast.

Political Candidate meet and greet

Marvin Sather poses for a photo after officially announcing he will for Montana House District 1. Sather is a past LHS teacher. Sather is running as a democrat. Sather told The Montanian “I am a centralist, I am not an extremist and want to find common ground here in Libby… This is about the people here, its not about me its about us.” Photo by McKenzie Williams, The Montanain

Flash 56 Grand Opening

On Friday March 13 Flash56 held a grand opening. Many locals stopped in to view the new business located at 118 West 3rd Street in Libby. Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Michelle Barney and Libby Chamber of Commerce members as well as locals pose for a photo during the ribbon cutting of Flash56. Photo by McKenzie Williams, The Montanian