LOCAL NEWS & COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Kootenai Kiwanis hands out awards

Kootenai Kiwanis is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.” The club visits Kootenai Valley Christian School to hand out BUG and Terrific Kid awards throughout the school year. BUG stands for bring up grades. It is a program that provides recognition to students who raise their grades into an acceptable range and maintains or continues to raise them from one grading period to the next. The program promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. TERRIFIC is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable. Quote courtesy of Toya Laveway, photo courtesy of Jean Steel.

KVCS celebrates School Choice

Above: Kootenai Valley Christian School celebrated School Choice week, on January 29th, with an all school assembly, guest speaker, Pastor Rich Cloyed and a dance presentation by 5th and 6th Grade students. Photo courtesy of Ruthanne Dolezal

Key Leader Training

On Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Ponderosa Room from 8 a.m. until noon, a key leader training was held for the Communities that Care (CTC) program hosted in Lincoln County by Unite for Youth (UFY). About 20 community members were in attendance along with UFY, a MT DPHHS employee, and a Univ. of Wash. representative. The CTC program was developed there and has been implemented around the country and even abroad. Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian.