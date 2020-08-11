LOCAL SPORTS

2020-21 Logger Athletics Ignite Football, Cross-Country, and Soccer meet on Home Turf while Golf Tees-Off in Whitefish

Elise Erickson attempts to reverse the direction of play during the Loggers Soccer game against Corvallis this past Saturday, August 29. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian.

Left: Maggie Fantozzi, Joslin Gassman, Kaydence Stanek, Kaiden Dodson and Rowen Sherbo loosen up for their run at the course and the final heat of competition during the Libby X-Country opener on Saturday, August 29.Long-distance runner, Vance Ward, make his way to the finish line of the 5k course at Cabinet View Golf Course during the season-opening Libby Invitational Meet. Photos by Stacy Bender, The Montanian

Libby Logger golf team completes first tournaments

Submitted by Coach Dann Rohrer

The Libby Logger golf team has completed two tournaments this past week. The first tournament of the year was in Whitefish September 24th on the difficult South Course. The kids played well for their first outing not real happy with the numbers but with all the hard work they are putting in the scores will come down. The second tournament was Thursday the 27th in Ronan and the scores were a little better overall. Mason Gotham missed the top 10 by one stroke in Ronan with a nice round of 88.

Mason Gotham, Whitfish:98, Ronan 88. Landon Haddock, Whitfish:103, Ronan 104. ,Reece Malyevac, Whitefish 114, Ronan: 94. Dylan Buckner, Whitefish:124, Ronan: 117. Thomas Roark, Whitefish:150, Ronan:117. Team scores Whitefish: 439 and Ronan: 402.

Kayley Ssvendsbye, WhitefishL:112, Ronan:127. Mekenna McNulty, Whitefish: DNP, Ronan: 130.

Above": Logger Football claims 21-10 Victory over Whitefish Bulldogs on Friday, August 28. Photo by Stacy Bender, The Montanian.