Memorial Day 2021

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark 100th Anniversar

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument to those who had fallen during World War I.

An unidentified soldier was exhumed from a WWI

American cemetery in France and transported to the United States aboard the USS Olympia.

The United States Congress approved the burial of the unidentified WWI soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on March 4, 1921.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated on November 11, 1921.

– In 1926, the first US Army soldier was posted during cemetery hours. It wasn’t until July 1, 1937 guard duty was extended to the 24 hour watch.

– The front of the Tomb

(the East side) which faces Washington, D.C. and the Potomac is a composite of three highly symbolic

ancient Greek and Roman figures, Victory, Valor and Peace, commemorating of the spirit of the Allies of WWI.

– The north and south sides were divided into three

sections by fluted Doric

pilasters (fake columns), with an inverted wreath on the upper portion of each section. The six inverted wreaths symbolize mourning and also represent the six major battle campaigns of WW1 that were fought by American

soldiers…

The Battle of Ardennes

The Battle of Belleau Wood

The Battle of Chateau-Thierry

The Meusse-Argonne

Aisne-Marne

The Battle of the Somme

– The back of the Tomb

(the West side) bears the only

inscription on the Tomb:

‘HERE RESTS IN HONORED GLORY AN AMERICAN SOLDIER KNOWN BUT TO GOD”.

MY SOLDER POEM

No soldier’s combat is the same

It’s not just a story or a game

Our minds and our hearts get broken

When we return home, we walk into a

bar and get a wooden token.

Pats on the back and being called a hero

But we are fighting back the thoughts of feeling like a zero

The sadness and the depression of PTSD.

It might be less to you, but very

strong to me

I look strong and sometimes talk the talk and walk the walk of what I want you to see

But inside I am hurting because I lost some of my favorite parts of me

I don’t know who I am or where I even fit in

Because I think of the horrible events that

I have marked as a sin

Win or lose a conflict, well it doesn’t

even matter

It is all just Political power and

bulls%#! chatter

For maybe I lost some of my friends or

took someone’s life

Your understanding of this is so frustrating, it is like being stabbed with a knife

I say things that I regret because of my

broken head

But I have days I don’t want to get up

and I wished that I was dead

Some of my scars you can see and some them not at all

When no one is around at home I might

curl up and bawl

The generals and colonels get all of the

glory and riches

But me and my battle buddies did all the work and we were their bi&#%!s

I don’t want fortune and I don’t want fame

I just want to be remembered for more than just my last name

War is as distasteful as what happened in the colosseums in Rome

But every soldier, well we fight to bring our

battle buddy home

I have watched people who believed in the Lord and prayed all the time

Turn mean and cold-hearted and now treat

worship as a crime

When in uniform, sometimes I get stares

But then there are times I get

uncomfortable glares

It is not easy, for it is very rough

To walk around with pride and feel

really tough

Don’t get me wrong, not all days over

there are bad

For I made life-long friends and for that

I am very glad

When the National Anthem is being played or sung, stand tall and still in your boots

For the song of Old Glory belongs to

your roots

Say a prayer for a soldier if you should see one today

Cause we may not know how to greet you or just what to say

We have pride in our country, God, and the Red, White and Blue

But we get mocked and spit on by people like you

We have seen the worst of the worst while wearing a Kevlar helmet and vest

But give us time and patience as we try to give our freedom our best

I see the small things in life I did not see before

And for you civilians that miss it, it makes my heart sore

Certificates, awards, ribbons and medals mean nothing to us

It’s the people we sailed or flew over with

in that empty shelled bus

So hold back your loud noises and

firework joy

Go talk to your veteran neighbor before lighting that toy

We lay in bed and have nightmares and really bad dreams

We get upset it’s not about mountain hikes and streams

Don’t give up on us, cause every day inside is a fight

Every new morning brings us hope and delight



I would do it all over again for the Red, White and Blue

God Bless the Soldiers, their families, and

may God Bless You

– Tina Resch

Retired Staff Sargeant, U.S. Army

21 years of service from 1997-2019

Three combat tours served

Libby Native, Tina Resch, will be the first to share that life after combat service can be

difficult to navigate.

With time she has learned to forgive herself, found comfort in the arms of her family and friends, and sought to bring an awareness about Veteran suicide into the light of the

public eye.

“I just lost another friend and fellow veteran this year,” shared Tina. “I understand how it

is just too much. Addiction and suicide are common.”

Since retiring, Resch has wanted to help fellow combat veterans by having signs made around the military holidays to remind others that fireworks for some trigger episodes of PTSD often too difficult to bear.

Though in researching how to bring the idea to fruition, she has received feedback that the gesture may bring unwanted attention and potential harassment. “The world has gotten so mean and lost empathy,” Resch shared.